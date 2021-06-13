UPDATE 1-China cautions G7: 'small' groups don't rule the world

·2 min read

(Adds background)

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world's richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing.

"The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone," a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said.

"We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries."

The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War

The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of President Xi Jinping after China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

Leaders of the group - the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan - want to use their gathering in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the richest democracies can offer an alternative to China’s growing clout.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said.

The G7 are planning to offer developing nations an infrastructure scheme that could rival Xi's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China, and says many major powers are still gripped by an outdated imperial mindset after years of humiliating China. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Fears Prime Minister will approve plans to delay ending restrictions

    Exclusive: Fears restrictions could stay until spring Analysis: Can the spreading Covid fire be stopped without a reversal? Origin of Covid shifts again to Wuhan lab leak Search for animal origin of virus is 'getting warmer' Delay to Freedom Day to wipe billions off economy Boris Johnson is poised to sign off plans to delay the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England amid growing concerns about the surge in Indian variant cases. The Prime Minister is expected to agree to put the

  • The Latest: China city deploys drones to keep people inside

    China has largely stamped out cases of local COVID-19 transmission, but Guangzhou has seen a flare-up of the more infectious delta variant of the virus, initially discovered in India. The G-7 leaders continue to debate other forms of vaccine aid.

  • G7 leaders fuss over how to rebuke China for human rights abuses

    Group of Seven leaders on Saturday grappled with how bluntly they should criticize China for committing human rights abuses in their upcoming joint declaration, Politico reports.Why it matters: President Biden hopes to present a united front against Beijing before the end of the summit, but other countries, such as Germany, hope to strengthen financial connections with the Chinese in the long term.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • G7 unveil West’s rival to China’s Belt and Road scheme with $40 trillion green investment

    The Group of Seven rich nations threw down a gauntlet to China on Saturday with the launch of a global green infrastructure project to rival Beijing's Belt and Road scheme. The "Build Back Better World" (B3W) project will seek to narrow an estimated $40 trillion of infrastructure investment required to slow and adapt to the impacts of climate change in low and middle income countries. It came as the White House said President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders discussed "strategic competition with C

  • China calls revocation of Trump orders on WeChat and TikTok apps a ‘positive step’

    Ministry pf Commerce spokesman says the U.S. move to revoke previous government actions against apps such as TikTok and WeChat is a "positive step in the right direction."

  • Rare earth metals at the heart of China's rivalry with US, Europe

    What if China were to cut off the United States and Europe from access to rare minerals that are essential to electric vehicles, wind turbines and drones?

  • Even if the coronavirus did leak from a Wuhan lab, that wouldn't necessarily mean it was engineered

    Researchers in Wuhan collected samples of bat viruses closely related to the coronavirus prior to the pandemic.

  • American tourists living in Asia flock to Guam for COVID-19 vaccines

    From the Maldives to Moscow and the microstate of San Marino, vaccine tourism is taking off around the world. But it's not without detractors. Lucy Craft takes a look at vaccine tourism from the American island of Guam.

  • G-7 Haggles Over Strong U.S. Push to Counter China’s Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders debated how strongly to respond to China’s effort to win influence around the world and rebuke it over alleged forced labor practices -- with U.S. President Joe Biden taking a more hawkish stance and some other leaders wary of the risk the group is seen as an outright anti-China bloc.Saturday’s talks at the G-7 summit on the Cornish coast of southern England have focused in part on China. During that session Biden, along with U.K. host Boris Johnson and Cana

  • G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan

    The Group of Seven richest democracies sought on Saturday to counter China's growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of Xi after China's surging economic and military rise over the past 40 years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope their plan, known as the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, will provide a transparent infrastructure partnership to help narrow the $40 trillion needed by developing nations by 2035, the White House said.

  • Hong Kong to widen access to corporate executives' data to professionals to enhance compliance work, deter money laundering

    Hong Kong's government plans to allow a longer list of professionals to gain access to the personal data of corporate directors and executives, in a refinement of a plan to crack down on money laundering and financial misdemeanour. The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) would add practising accountants, lawyers, bankers to a list of "specified persons" who can get access to the personal data of corporate directors and executives, said the FSTB Secretary Christopher Hui Ching-yu. T

  • Final presidential debate shows Iran's political fissures

    Iran held a final presidential debate Saturday that showed the fissures within the Islamic Republic’s politics, as hard-liners referred to those seeking ties to the West as “infiltrators” and the race’s two other candidates brought up the unrest that surrounded Tehran’s disputed 2009 election. Analysts and state-linked polling put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the clear front-runner in Friday’s upcoming vote, with the public now largely hostile to the relative moderate President Hassan Rouhani after the collapse of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Ships Skip Singapore as China Congestion Snarls Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Delays from congestion at southern Chinese ports triggered by fresh Covid-19 outbreaks are rippling through global supply chains, threatening to inflate costs and exacerbate disruptions.A cargo vessel operated by Cosco Shipping Lines Co. will skip a scheduled port stop in Singapore this month because of delays in China, according to alliance partner Ocean Network Express

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Trust to Pay You

    These three dividend stocks have shown consistent earnings growth while increasing their payouts annually.

  • Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder given journalism award

    Darnella Frazier received a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize board for her courage.

  • 2021 Auburn football player profile, overview: No. 18 Dematrius Davis

    Auburn freshman Dematrius Davis might be the face of the program in years to come at the quarterback position.

  • No Evil Foods, a vegan food company, laid off all its production employees after giving them an ultimatum last year about working through the pandemic

    The firm lost 13% of its workforce after the ultimatum. Those who stayed through the pandemic still ended up losing their jobs in the recent layoff.

  • Pope taps South Korean to head Vatican office for priests

    Pope Francis has tapped a South Korean bishop to lead the Vatican office responsible for the world’s 400,000 Catholic priests, in the second major appointment of an Asian prelate to the Holy See during his papacy. Monsignor Lazarus You Heung-sik, currently the bishop of Daejeon, replaces the retiring Cardinal Beniamino Stella as prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, the Vatican said Friday. You's appointment follows Francis’ 2019 decision to bring Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to Rome to head another important Vatican congregation, Propaganda Fide, which is responsible for the church in the so-called mission territories of Africa, Asia and elsewhere.

  • Dyson's newest rock-star vacuum is $200 off for a very limited time

    It's the gold standard of vacuums — and it can be yours for 28 percent off.

  • Iran regains United Nations voting rights

    Iran regained its United Nations General Assembly vote on Friday after it made a minimum dues payment, while denouncing the United States for sanctions that had blocked billions in funds, AP reports.The big picture: The Biden administration on Thursday lifted sanctions on former Iranian officials affiliated with the National Iranian Oil Co., signaling that it's willing to ease economic pressure on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights