WRAPUP 2-New Year Eve spurs hope in China even as censors target online COVID content

Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista
·4 min read

(Adds quotes)

By Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista

WUHAN/BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - New Year's Eve in China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy the country adhered to for almost three years and the impact of its abrupt reversal this month.

The sudden change to live with the virus has prompted a wave of infections across the country, a further drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.

Three years into the pandemic, China this month acted to align with a world that has largely reopened to live with COVID, after unprecedented protests that became a de-facto referendum against the zero-COVID policy championed by President Xi Jinping.

The protests were the strongest show of public defiance in Xi's decade-old presidency and coincided with grim growth figures for China's $17 trillion economy.

On Saturday, people in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, expressed hope the new year would bring better fortune.

Several people in Wuhan bemoaned how widely the virus has spread after lifting of all the pandemic curbs, with one, 45-year-old Chen Mei, saying she just hopes that in 2023 her teenage daughter can resume normal classes over the long term.

"When she can't go to the school and can only have classes online it's definitely not an effective way of learning," she said.

"Kids don't have such good self discipline. And then for us adults sometimes because of the epidemic controls we have been locked up at home. It's definitely had an impact."

Thousands of users on China's Twitter-like Weibo criticised the removal of a viral video made by local outlet Netease News that collated real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated the Chinese public.

Many of the stories included in the video, which by Saturday could not be seen or shared on domestic social media platforms, highlighted the difficulties ordinary Chinese faced as a result of the strict COVID policy.

Weibo and Netease did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

One Weibo hashtag about the video garnered almost 4 million hits before it disappeared from platforms around noon on Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the comments pouring in.

"What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the fake but you cannot show real life," one user wrote, attaching a screenshot of a blank page that is displayed when searching for the hashtags.

The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many as an act of censorship, suggests the Chinese government still sees the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a politically sensitive issue.

OVERWHELMED HOSPITAL, FUNERAL HOMES

The wave of new infections has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with lines of hearses outside crematoria fuelling public concern.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported

one new COVID death

for Friday, the same as the day before - numbers which do not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID. Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 have likely reached 100,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.

At the central hospital of Wuhan, where former COVID whistleblower Li Wenliang worked and later died of the virus in early 2020, patient numbers were down on Saturday compared with the rush of the past few weeks, a hazmat-suit wearing worker outside the hospital's fever clinic told Reuters.

"This wave is almost over," the worker said.

A pharmacist whose store is next to the hospital said most people in the city had now been infected and recovered.

"It is mainly old people who are getting sick with it now," he said. "They have underlying conditions and can get breathing issues, lung infections or heart problems."

NEW YEAR, NEW CHALLENGES

In the first indication of the toll on China's giant manufacturing sector from the change in COVID policy, data on Saturday showed factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years.

Besides the growing economic toll, rising infections after lifting of the restrictions also have prompted international concern, particularly regarding the possibility of a new, stronger variant emerging out of China.

Britain and France became the latest countries to require travellers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed similar measures.

The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.

China's narrow criteria for identifying deaths caused by COVID-19 will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic and could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to protect themselves, health experts have warned. (Reporting by Martin Quinn Pollard, Tingshu Wang and Xiaoyu Yin in Wuhan, Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Neil Fullick and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Estimate Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Walgreens (WBA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Casino's GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito

    Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company Casino planned to simplify its structure in Latin America to reduce its debt. In a securities filing, GPA said Exito had applied to be a publicly-held company in Brazil and list Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

  • ECB must stop quick wage growth from fuelling inflation, Lagarde says

    Euro zone wages are growing quicker than earlier thought and the European Central Bank must prevent this from adding to already high inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde told a Croatian newspaper. The ECB has raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points since July in a bid to arrest a historic surge in inflation and has promised even more policy tightening over its next several meetings as longer term price growth expectations have started moving above its 2% target. "We know wages are increasing, probably at a faster pace than expected," Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list quoted Lagarde as saying on Saturday.

  • ECB’s Lagarde Says Policy Rates Must Be Higher to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated borrowing costs will increase again, saying this is required to temper soaring consumer-price growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by Bookkeep

  • Panama says it rejects First Quantum's legal bid to avoid halting operations

    The Panamanian government has rejected Canada-based miner First Quantum's legal proceedings to avoid halting operations at the Cobre Panama mine, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Friday. First Quantum was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it to create a plan to halt operations within 10 working days, after it missed a deadline for an agreement on increasing its payments to the Panamanian government. First Quantum had notified the country about two arbitration proceedings days after the order to halt operations.

  • Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case -source

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried is expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and looted billions of dollars at his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bankman-Fried is accused of illegally using FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political contributions. He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan to enter a plea.

  • FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets

    (Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX urged the commission to "clear up any confusion" about the assets it holds and their value.

  • U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port

    Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, a milestone for Cuban-Americans seeking compensation for Cold-War era asset seizures. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling that the use of the Havana Cruise Port Terminal constituted trafficking in confiscated property owned by the plaintiff, Delaware-registered Havana Docks Corp. "Judgment is entered in favor of Plaintiff Havana Docks Corporation and against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd," reads the decision.

  • Taiwan to plough $12 billion in excess tax revenue back into economy in 2023

    Taiwan will plough an extra T$380 billion ($12.43 billion) in tax revenue back into the economy in 2023 to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday. While the export-dependent economy grew 6.45% in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25% in 2010, it is expected to grow much more slowly in 2022 and 2023, hit by COVID-19 turmoil in China, global inflation woes and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Tsai, in a statement from her office following a meeting of senior economic officials, said the government must make preparations in advance for the "more severe challenges" the global economy faces in 2023.

  • China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines across the country after Beijing's abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Saturday. The data offered the first official snapshot of the manufacturing sector after China removed the world's strictest COVID restrictions in early December.

  • When Federal Officials Help Companies—and Their Own Financial Interests

    Some U.S. officials worked on matters that affected companies they were invested in. One got a White House meeting for her husband’s industry.

  • China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

    News about the reopening of the Chinese economy and a surging number of COVID cases a few days later has dominated the headlines this week

  • NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price

    After NVIDIA leaked the specs of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, reports suggested that the GPU will cost $799.

  • Booking Holdings ‘One of the Best Ways to Play the Travel Recovery.’ Rated Strong Buy.

    Tigress remains bullish on Booking Holdings, calling the reopening of China 'a massive upside catalyst.'

  • COVID: ‘If we’re worried enough to be testing,’ we should be masking too, doctor says

    Just Equity For Health Founder and HIV Primary Care Physician Dr. Stella Safo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest surge in COVID cases, the U.S. decision to test travelers from China, and masking policies.

  • Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

    Despite a brutal year, the trend is still not a friend for the bulls. Here's how the charts look going into 2023.

  • A Buffalo couple who live on a church campus stocked up on food to spend Christmas with their 9 kids — but when the storm hit, they opened their doors to 130 strangers instead

    Al and Vivian Robinson were planning to spend Christmas with their kids — until they heard that locals were "freezing to death."

  • Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him

    Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm

  • Mom shoots woman who broke into her car with her 3 kids inside while on Family Dollar run, HPD says

    HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.

  • ‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Monroe County Correctional FacilityThe 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes, and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, who has written 68 books including How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirm