UPDATE 1-China expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing

·2 min read

(Adds details, context)

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Friday issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors in a bid to improve industrial and supply chains.

The new list, with the number of industries expanding to 519 from 480 in the last publication of eligible sectors in 2020, came after President Xi Jinping called on China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the recently concluded Communist Party Congress.

Still focusing on manufacturing sectors, the new version list remains a "key move to stabilise foreign investment under the current situation," said a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Friday. "It is not only conducive to promoting a high-level opening up and accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, but also to further stabilising foreign investment, optimising the investment structure and boosting foreign investors' expectations and confidence."

China's foreign direct investment rose 15.6% from a year earlier in the first nine months of the year to 1 trillion yuan ($138.12 billion) after 16.4% growth in January-August, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson told a news conference on Thursday.

"China's utilization of foreign capital staged steady progress, but it still faces greater external pressure," according to the NDRC statement.

Sectors of air ground support equipment and key components related to autonomous driving were revised or added to the new list, after the powerful planning agency said on Tuesday that China will encourage foreign enterprises to invest in high-tech equipment and components.

Foreign investment will be also encouraged in advanced manufacturing, energy saving and environmental protection sectors in China's central, western and northeastern regions, according to the NDRC.

Foreign investment of equipment manufacturing was supported in Chongqing, Sichuan, Hubei, Hunan and Shaanxi.

In order to give full play to the advantages of labour forces, labour-intensive processing trade industries were particularly encouraged in provinces of Jiangxi, Anhui, Henan, Gansu as well as regions of Guizhou, Ningxia and Guangxi.

The 2020 list will be replaced by the newly announced version from January 1, 2023. ($1 = 7.2403 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • China Faces Tough Choices in Currency Defense as Yuan Weakens

    (Bloomberg) -- After a months-long effort to prop up the yuan, the People’s Bank of China has cycled through most of its policy tools, leaving it with some tough choices.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsAs the currency hovers near the

  • Samsung defies chip downturn with aggressive supply and capex plans

    Samsung Electronics said on Thursday its supply of memory chips will grow faster than its peers and its investments will proceed as planned, bucking the broader industry move to scale back output and spending amid growing recession fears. Samsung's apparent confidence indicates it intends to use a sharp and sudden downturn in worldwide tech demand to consolidate its dominance in memory chips and catch up with bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing, analysts said. The South Korean firm also said on Thursday its de facto leader Jay Y. Lee, who it says was behind its decision to make aggressive investments in contract chipmaking, was appointed as executive chairman.

  • Bosnia: Recount confirms pro-Russia Serb leader won election

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An election recount confirmed a staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader’s victory over an opposition challenger who accused him of vote-rigging in the contest for the presidency of Bosnia's Serb-run part. The Central Election Commission said the repeated count revealed numerous irregularities it had notified judicial authorities about but that none were on a level that would have changed the outcome of the vote. The election included races for all levels of government in the Balkan country’s Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts, as well as for the joint central institutions that link the two.

  • Uh-Oh: Apple's Largest iPhone Assembly Plant Has a Covid-19 Flare Up

    Officials at Apple’s largest assembly plant for iPhones in China are scrambling to contain a small, but noticeable covid-19 outbreak spreading amongst its workers.

  • Fed's soothsayers see signs of an inflation downshift

    Or are prices about to crater and leave the Federal Reserve with a load of financial stress, slowed growth, and higher-than-needed interest rates to answer for? From the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the prospect of a tactical nuclear weapon being used in Europe or a new energy shock, a prolonged surge of rising prices is not hard to imagine. Data scheduled to be released on Friday will likely show the Fed's preferred measure of inflation continued to run at roughly three times the U.S. central bank's annual target of 2% last month.

  • Stimulus Update: This Is the Total Amount of Stimulus Money Americans Are on Track to Get in 2022

    The federal government has not moved forward with sending a fourth stimulus check in 2022, despite many calls from struggling Americans for Washington to take action. Economists from Deutsche Bank recently released data to answer this question based on their analysis of how much money individual states are distributing. According to an analysis by Deutsche Bank economists, more than half of the population of the United States is going to receive a stimulus payment in 2022.

  • Russian rouble strengthens ahead of cenbank rate decision

    The rouble strengthened on Friday hovering between 61 and 62 against the dollar, with investors awaiting the central bank's interest rate-setting meeting, while Russian stocks pulled back from a more than one-month high. At 0707 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 61.55 and had gained 0.7% to trade at 61.29 versus the euro. The central bank is in focus as it is expected to end its rate-cutting cycle that started after an emergency hike to 20%, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.

  • Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars

    Two NASA spacecraft at Mars — one on the surface and the other in orbit — have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500 feet (150 meters) across, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science. The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters.

  • Neymar to team up with youngsters for Brazil at World Cup

    When Brazil started playing Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha on the flanks during World Cup qualifying, Neymar surprised his coach by praising his new attacking teammates. “These kids are wicked, boss," the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Tite, who recalled the conversation in a recent interview with The Associated Press. The 30-year-old Neymar is in great shape ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar, but Brazil doesn't depend on him as much as four years ago.

  • Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says

    Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany's recent decision to allow China's Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA - a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste. "We will not put ourselves into the hands of the Chinese," Urso told a journalist at a conference in Rome.

  • Ukrainian lawmakers ‘shocked’ after progressive Dems’ withdraw letter calling for peace talks with Russia

    Members of Ukrainian Parliament reacted to a letter from progressive House Democrats that urged President Biden to engage with Russia to work out a peace deal with Ukraine.

  • Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada

    Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families.

  • Biden administration expects deal with allies on China export curbs soon

    The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new U.S. rules curbing China's access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday. This month, the Commerce Department published a sweeping set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. But it faced criticism for failing to convince key allies to put in place similar equipment curbs, since Japanese and Dutch firms Tokyo Electron Ltd and ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), along with U.S. companies, produce chipmaking equipment.

  • Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate

    Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not "partisan political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski's seniority and said it's time for a change. Murkowski “cannot accomplish in the next six years what she hasn’t been able to accomplish in the last 21 years,” Tshibaka said.

  • This Couple Sold Their Home for the Same Price They Bought It -- and Lost $100K

    There's a reason home buyers are often warned not to take on too much house, but rather, to make sure they only sign a mortgage they can afford. Recently, financial guru Ramit Sethi told a story of a couple he knew who purchased a house, realized they couldn't afford it, and had the opportunity to sell it for the exact same price they bought it for. Many people forget that there are costs involved in both signing a mortgage and selling a home.

  • Powerball jackpot prize of $800 million is second-largest of all time

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith look at the growth of the latest Powerball jackpot purse.

  • Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine demand

    (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday forecast faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines, spurring a rise in its battered share price. Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%. It also reported a 26.5% rise in third-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, to 4.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion), well ahead of an average analyst estimate of 4.17 billion.

  • In Europe, consumer businesses like Amazon face holiday reckoning

    Amazon.com Inc, the global retailer whose results can represent a bellwether for the e-commerce industry, on Thursday signaled a pain point for sales this holiday season: Europe. Forecasting its slowest revenue growth for any holiday in years, Seattle-based Amazon said economic turbulence has hit European consumers hard and cut into their household budgets. The extraordinary plummet put Europe in the spotlight for a company typically hurting from expansion in more emerging markets.

  • A District Attorney Campaigned on Freeing a Domestic Violence Victim. He’s Now Prosecuting Her.

    In March 2020, Tracy McCarter, a Black woman who had been physically abused by her estranged white husband, Jim Murray, came home to find him at her door. Murray had struggled with alcoholism for years, and a 2019 video shows him physically assaulting her. When McCarter let Murray into her home that night to help him, he demanded money from her and became violent, forcing McCarter to defend herself with a knife. He eventually died from a stab wound in the chest that night, and McCarter was arres