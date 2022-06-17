UPDATE 2-China launches third aircraft carrier, named after province opposite Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Quin Pollard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xu Qiliang
    Air Force General of the People's Liberation Army of China

(Recasts, adds details, Taiwan government comment, byline, television and pictures available)

By Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, named after the province opposite self-ruled Taiwan, sending a statement of intent to rivals as it modernises its military.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made overhauling the world's largest armed forces a central part of his agenda, seeking to project power well beyond China's shores, though the government says it has no hostile intent.

Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were deployed to celebrate the new carrier's launch and official naming at a ceremony at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, state media reported.

Dozens of navy personnel lined up in front of the ship and sang the national anthem at the ceremony, which was attended by senior officials including Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The aircraft carrier features a full-length flight deck with a catapult launch system, according to state media.

The Fujian will join the Shandong, commissioned in late 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

China is still honing its ability to operate the carriers, and integrate them into battle groups, something the United States has been doing for decades.

Only the United States, with 11 aircraft carriers, has more of the vessels. Ranked just below China, Britain has two in operation.

The Fujian's launch demonstrates the military's increasing capability at a time of rising tension with the United States over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing's claims to the South China Sea.

The new carrier was named after the coastal province of Fujian, just across the Taiwan Strait from Taiwan and home to the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

Taiwan is a thriving democracy but China considers the island its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters about the new carrier that it "attaches great importance" to China's military developments.

Taiwan "incorporates this into enemy situation research in a forward-looking manner, uses innovative asymmetric thinking, and actively develops countermeasures to effectively implement the military strategy of defensive persistence and heavy deterrence", it added.

Taiwan controls two groups of islands that are geographically part of Fujian and sit just off its coast - Kinmen and Matsu - and which, during the height of the Cold War, were regularly bombarded by China. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Martin Pollard; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Newest Aircraft Carrier Shows Xi Jinping Catching Up With US

    (Bloomberg) -- China launched its third and most modern aircraft carrier, a watershed moment for President Xi Jinping’s efforts to modernize the armed forces and narrow his country’s military gap with the US. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are

  • Ukraine Latest: Australia Joins Regional Leaders in NATO Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will head to Europe for a NATO meeting in late June, in what the new premier has described as a show of support for Ukraine in the face of “thuggish, illegal behavior” by Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economie

  • Expert Chris Johnson on China's path and Xi's political future

    Host Michael Morell talks with the former top CIA China analyst about Xi Jinping's political objectives, including whether there's a timeline for "reunification" with Taiwan.

  • The Most Expensive Cities to Move to This Year

    Looking to move abroad? ECA International ranked the most expensive cities around the world, focusing on the expenses of expats and foreign workers.

  • Want to move to Spain? Here's how to cut your tax bill and dodge red tape

    The obstacles of Brexit and then Covid have not stopped the British buying homes in Spain. Affordable property, seemingly endless days of guaranteed sunshine and lower living costs seem more important to buyers than ever.

  • European Gas Heads for Biggest Weekly Gain Since the War Started

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices headed for the biggest weekly gain since Russia began its war on Ukraine as Moscow’s supply cuts deepen the region’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With

  • Ukraine suffering up to 1,000 casualties per day in Donbas, MP says

    Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or wounded each day in the Donbas, with 200 to 500 killed on average, and many more wounded, U.S. news outlet Axios quoted Ukrainian MP David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia, as saying on June 15.

  • White House says China has not yet ‘crossed lines’ on Russia as Beijing offers closer ties

    White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said China has not 'crossed' any lines yet when it comes to aiding Russia amid its deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Constructive Communication Between the U.S. and China Gets Harder

    At the outset of Joe Biden’s presidency, many people hoped that relations between the United States and China, after four years of battering, would slowly start to improve. That has not been the case. “The one thing that has held over from Trump to Biden is that the U.S. is doing a bad job talking to our own people about China,” Alan Bersin, executive chair of the supply chain software Altana AI and a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said last week during a disc

  • Samoa PM says Pacific can deal with its own security issues

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Pacific security issues should and can be dealt with by countries in the region, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said on Friday, adding that China remained an attractive economic partner given its size. China's growing influence in the Pacific and the potential of militarisation in the small island nations scattered across the South Pacific has concerned neighbouring Australia and New Zealand and their ally, the United States. "Everyone's interested in China - they're a huge market, in purchasing power, and so forth," said Mata'afa in an interview with Reuters during an official visit to New Zealand.

  • China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries skid to 12-year low; Japan also cuts holdings

    China's holdings of U.S Treasuries tumbled in April to their lowest since May 2010, data showed on Wednesday, with Chinese investors likely cutting losses as Treasury prices fell after Federal Reserve officials signaled sizable rate hikes to temper soaring inflation. Chinese holdings dropped to $1.003 trillion in April, down $36.2 billion from $1.039 trillion the previous month, according to U.S. Treasury Department figures. China's stock of Treasuries in May 2010 was $843.7 billion, data showed.

  • It takes a protest village: ‘Gota Go Gama’ unites diverse Sri Lankans

    Amid an ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lankans of all backgrounds have gathered at “Gota Go Gama” hoping to achieve more together than apart.

  • Japan and South Korea's Attendance at the Upcoming NATO Summit Could Worsen Global Tensions

    Tokyo and Seoul will attend a NATO summit, as observers, for the first time. It's a risky move.

  • Skies above Kyiv saw intense air combat as Russia launched full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s air force reveals

    The first and second weeks of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine saw intense air combat over the skies of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, giving rise to the legend of the Ghost of Kyiv – a Ukrainian ace pilot allegedly responsible for shooting down 40 Russian warplanes.

  • Nupur Sharma protests: The police brutality video that shocked India

    Relatives of Muslim men filmed being beaten up in Uttar Pradesh have told the BBC they are innocent.

  • S.Korea's Yoon calls for coordinated U.N. response to N.Korea's provocations -media

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said the United Nations Security Council should respond in a coordinated manner against North Korea's missile provocations, South Korea's Newsis reported on Friday. Yoon made the remarks in a telephone conversation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which he also called for close communication for assistance to North Korea in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.

  • After good rise, Tatum, Celtics fall flat late in NBA Finals

    When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest. After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, taking the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night.

  • Crestview man who beat, choked mother to death to steal debit card sentenced to life in prison

    A Crestview man will spend the rest of his life in state prison after beating his mother to death with a hammer so he could steal her debit card.

  • Ukrainian intelligence officers got detailed technical documentation on "Crimean Bridge"

    Mazurenko Alyona - Thursday, 16 June 2022, 19:09 Ukrainian intelligence officers got detailed technical documentation on the construction of the "Crimean Bridge." Source: Military Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "We have got the detailed technical documentation on the 'Crimean Bridge.

  • Gavin Newsom Announces, “I Just Joined Trump’s Truth Social,” Shares First Post

    California Governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of conservative activists, has decided to jump into the lion’s den, joining the Donald Trump-owned Truth Social yesterday. Newsom made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon writing, “I just joined Trump’s Truth Social. Going to be on there calling out Republican lies. This could get…interesting.” His first Truth […]