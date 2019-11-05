UPDATE 1-China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - media

(Adds details from the FT report, background)

Nov 4 (Reuters) - China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September ahead of the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with internal discussions.

Beijing is pressing the U.S. to remove a 15% tariff that was imposed on roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sept. 1, but no decision has been made, Politico reported citing sources.

The Financial Times newspaper later on Monday also said the White House is considering whether to roll back levies on $112 billion of Chinese imports including clothing, appliances, and flatscreen monitors, which were introduced at a 15% rate on Sept. 1.

Trump had said on Friday evening that negotiations about a "phase one" agreement were going well and he hoped to sign the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a U.S. location when work on the agreement was completed.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have been racing to finalise the text of a "phase one" agreement for Trump and Xi to sign this month, a process clouded by wrangling over U.S. demands for a timetable of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products. (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)