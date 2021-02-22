UPDATE 1-China rejects genocide charge in Xinjiang, says door open to U.N.

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- New findings in the U.K., the first country in the western world to roll out Covid-19 vaccines, show the shots provide a high level of protection against infection and illness after a single dose. The U.S. is poised to reach 500,000 Covid-19 deaths, though the pace of fatalities has slowed dramatically. A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Covid spread among dozens of students and teachers in a Georgia school district.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to reopen England’s stores and outdoor hospitality from mid-April, as he set out his aim to fully restart the economy from June 21. He is already facing pressure to move faster.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases exceed 111.3 million; deaths pass 2.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 205 million shots given worldwideU.S. nears ‘stunning’ toll of 500,000 coronavirus deathsPfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces transmission by 89%, study showsU.K.’s vaccine milestone ignites world-beating market rallyCan I be required to get vaccinated?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.CDC Study Finds Covid Spread in Schools (11 a.m. NY)Covid-19 spread among dozens of students and teachers in a Georgia school district in December and January, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Students sat less than 3 feet (1 meter) apart in classrooms with plastic dividers where greater physical distancing wasn’t possible. Several clusters may have occurred during small group instruction where teachers were close to students. The district required students to wear masks but “specific instances involving lack of or inadequate mask use by students likely contributed to spread,” according to the report.In some clusters, teachers likely spread the virus to each other and then to students as well, the CDC said, highlighting the need for better messaging to reduce in-person interaction among teachers.The report comes as the Biden administration pushes to reopen schools that in some cases have been closed to limited in-person learning for almost a year. While the CDC study said vaccinating teachers isn’t a requirement for reopening schools, along with other mitigation measures it “is a critical component of preventing in-school transmission,” according to the report.Johnson Sets Plan for June U.K. Reopening (10:40 a.m. NY)U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to reopen England’s stores and outdoor hospitality from mid-April, as he set out his aim to fully restart the economy from June 21.In a statement to Parliament, Johnson set out four steps to carefully reopen the country after its lockdown, warning there would need to be at least five weeks between each to judge the impact on infections and deaths.Johnson is already facing pressure to move faster, after the economy endured its worst recession in more than 300 years. Government guidance asking people to work from home where possible will remain in place for another four months, and the request will be examined as part of a review of social-distancing measures.Vaccines Show Positive Results After 1 Dose (10:35 a.m. NY)New findings in the U.K., the first country in the western world to roll out Covid-19 vaccines, show the shots provide a high level of protection against infection and illness after a single dose.Initial data in medical workers show one dose of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine reduces the risk of infection by more than 70% -- or 85% after the second dose -- according to Public Health England. The findings suggest the shot helps interrupt transmission, yet it’s unclear how much, officials said.The report, along with separate findings in Scotland, highlight the significant impact the inoculations are already having in countries with the most advanced campaigns to protect their populations. The Pfizer vaccine also appeared to stop the vast majority of recipients in Israel from becoming infected, according to a draft publication confirmed by a person familiar with the work.NYC Lost a Week of Vaccinations From Storms (10:30 a.m. NY)New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city lost a full week in its vaccination effort due to snowstorms and bad weather around the country, which affected vaccine delivery. He said the city has surpassed 1.5 million doses administered and that he still hoped to achieve his goal of 5 million vaccinations by June. But right now, New York City only has 23,000 doses as it awaits more supply from the federal government.WHO Hopeful But Cautious (9:40 a.m. NY)The last six weeks have seen a “positive decline” in the spread of the virus worldwide, the WHO’s Emergencies Program head Mike Ryan told Ireland’s RTE Radio. Still, he cautioned against reopening after lockdowns too soon. Vaccines appear to protect against severe illness in almost all cases, including from variants, he added, even if it’s not yet clear that they halt transmission.France’s Nice Braces for Lockdown (9:15 a.m. NY)Authorities ordered a lockdown on the next two weekends along the coastline of the Alpes-Maritimes region of southeastern France, including the city of Nice, to stem rising infections.“The epidemic situation in the Alpes-Maritimes region has significantly worsened,” the region’s Prefect Bernard Gonzalez said, adding that it had the worst rate of cases in France at 600 per 100,000 people.Germany Weighs Spending Boost (7:45 a.m. NY)Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is weighing as much as 50 billion euros ($61 billion) in additional debt spending to fight the impact of the virus. The funding -- equivalent to about 1.5% of German gross domestic product -- reflects an initial estimate, and it’s still unclear if the money will be needed in the end, according to a people familiar with the discussions.Merkel aims to develop a plan that will pave the way for a cautious reopening, even as infection rates tick up. Under pressure from a pandemic-weary German public, the Chancellor told the leadership of her Christian Democratic party on Monday that the next steps will have to be done “smartly” and with more testing, according to a person familiar with the discussions.She identified three areas for easing: private gatherings, restaurants and leisure facilities, and schools -- which started a tentative reopening on Monday in many states. Reopening stores weren’t mentioned.Italy Extends Travel Ban (7:30 a.m. NY)Italy extended a ban on movement between the country’s 20 regions to March 27, Ansa newswire reported. Mario Draghi’s new government is trying to step up a vaccination campaign to counter the pandemic, while maintaining a system of restrictions based on regional spread of the virus.Vaccine Cuts Hospital Use: Scottish Study (6:50 p.m. HK)The U.K.’s vaccine rollout is significantly reducing hospitalizations, a Scottish study suggests.By the fourth week after receiving a vaccine, the risk of hospitalization fell by 85% to 94%, depending on which vaccine was administered, according to a Public Health Scotland study. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines produced the highest reduction in hospitalization, while Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccine had a slightly lower reduction, the study showed.Sanofi, GSK Restart Vaccine Trial (6:41 p.m. HK)Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are restarting a trial of their Covid-19 vaccine, according to a statement Monday. The French drugmaker has corrected the formulation of the shot, which was weaker than planned in a previous trial and failed to create enough of an immune response in people 50 years and older.Assuming results are good for the new second-phase trial -- which will include 720 adults in the U.S., Honduras and Panama -- the candidate could move on to late-stage studies in the second quarter and become available by the end of the year. The current trial will evaluate three different doses for the two-shot regimen.U.K.’s Cautious Reopening Plan (6:10 p.m HK)Vaccines Minster Nadhim Zahawi said the U.K.’s reopening strategy will be “cautious, slow and deliberate.”In a statement to parliament, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that all schools in England will reopen from March 8. People will be allowed to meet one-on-one to sit down for a coffee or picnic outdoors, officials said. From March 29, gatherings of either six people or two households can take place outdoors, including in private gardens, and sports such as tennis and soccer can resume.Johnson will urge caution over the opening of non-essential shops, hair salons and hospitality venues, saying there must be a gap between relaxing restrictions for each sector to examine caseloads and hospitalizations.Israel Eyes Moderna Shots (5:30 p.m. HK)Israel has sufficient Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to inoculate 5 million people and will switch to Moderna Inc. shots when that runs out, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.Some 4.4 million Israelis have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and almost 3 million people have had two doses, according to the Health Ministry. That leaves 1.6 million people who are still eligible for vaccination after putting aside those under 16 and people who have already contracted the virus.The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was rolled out in a national immunization program that began Dec. 20, was 89.4% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed infections.Thailand Extends State of Emergency (4:34 p.m. HK)Thailand extended a state of emergency until the end of March and ordered the easing of some Covid-19 containment measures as authorities prepared to start a vaccination drive as early as next week. The cabinet is expected to back the extension -- in place since March last year -- at a meeting on Tuesday.Russia Reports Fewest Deaths Since November (4:15 p.m. HK)Russia reported 337 deaths caused by the coronavirus, the lowest daily number since mid-November. The country has also seen a steady decline in cases -- it reported 12,604 new cases on Monday, down from a peak of almost 30,000 a day in December.Russia over the weekend became the first country with three approved Covid-19 vaccines as it registered an inoculation by the state-run Chumakov Center, even as Phase 3 safety trials won’t begin until March.Mumbai Cautioned With Lockdown Threat (4:11 p.m. HK)The chief minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra, which includes the financial capital of Mumbai, warned that new regional lockdowns could be imposed after the number of daily cases rose to nearly 7,000 on Sunday, accounting for about half the entire country’s reported infections.Tokyo Reports Fewest Cases Since November (2:09 p.m. HK)Tokyo reported 178 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Nov. 9. Japan is in the midst of an extended second state of emergency for much of its urban areas, as the country was hit by a winter surge of cases at the end of last year. Cases have been easing significantly, and the country began its vaccination drive last week.Auckland to Step Down to Alert Level 1 (10:37 a.m. HK)Auckland will step down to Alert Level 1 from midnight Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters. The change from Level 2 means there will be no limit on the size of gatherings at public events or hospitality outlets.Auckland ended a three-day lockdown last week after authorities expressed confidence that a community outbreak was contained. Fauci Says Vaccine Delays to Be Reversed (10:13 a.m. NY)The top U.S. infectious diseases specialist said the backlog of vaccinations from last week's severe weather should be mopped up by midweek.Fauci spoke as the U.S. stands on the verge of a milestone few imagined when the first coronavirus cases were diagnosed a year ago: 500,000 deaths."It's something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable," Fauci said. "People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now."