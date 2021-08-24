UPDATE 1-China says U.S. army must be held accountable for Afghanistan actions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds quotes, details throughout)

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's envoy told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday that the U.S. army and the militaries of its coalition partners should be held accountable for rights violations allegedly committed in Afghanistan.

During a session on reports of Taliban abuses, Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu gave no details of the alleged violations in the nearly 20 years since U.S. troops entered Afghanistan to fight the Islamist militant Taliban after the Sept. 11 attacks.

However, Amnesty International has previously said that thousands of Afghans have been killed or injured by U.S. forces of which few have been brought to justice. The U.S. Department of Defense at the time defended its efforts to avoid casualties.

The Chinese envoy told the Human Rights Council: "The US, UK, Australia and other countries must be held accountable for the violation of human rights committed by their military in Afghanistan and the evolution of this current session should cover this issue."

Council members agreed to mandate reports on any rights violations by the Taliban.

"Under the banner of democracy and human rights the U.S. and other countries carry out military interventions in other sovereign states and impose their own model on countries with vastly different history and culture," Chen said, adding that this had inflicted "great suffering".

China, which has not fought in Afghanistan, is seen to be holding out an olive branch to the Taliban and the latter has also said that Beijing can contribute to its economic development. Unlike the United States, its NATO coalition partners and Russia, China may be at an advantage since it has not sent troops there in the past.

"We will continue developing a good neighbourly, friendly and cooperative relationship with Afghanistan and continue our constructive role in its process of peace and reconstruction," Chen added in his speech. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why aren’t we betting on biogas?

    It’s been such a crazy month for news that it’s hard to keep up with whatever developments each day brings. Breakfast came back to Taco Bell. Some dude shoved beans in his peen. With our brains perpetually addled by a noxious non-stop news cycle, it’s easy to forget that it was barely two weeks ago that the U.N. announced the planet is literally dying.

  • Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco

    Alphabet Inc's Waymo has started taking a few San Franciscans on rides in its self-driving sport utility vehicles and hopes to open the robotaxis to anyone in the city in less than the three years it took to launch in its only other market. Waymo's announcement on Tuesday of its status and plans in San Francisco, a small peninsula of hills, trolleys, bicycles and narrow streets, shows the length that remains before driverless transport becomes commonplace. Anybody can sign up for Waymo's ride-hailing app, though the company is hand-selecting who it picks up with the list expected to grow gradually to hundreds of people.

  • Kamala Harris says U.S. focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Singapore that the United States was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyse the context of the troop withdrawal. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence. "There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister.

  • 'League of Legends' World Championship moves from China to Europe due to COVID-19

    Riot cited travel complications amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

  • Biden says 'discussions' are under way on keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan after Aug. 31

    In remarks at the White House on Sunday, President Biden said that discussions are being held between his administration and the military about staying in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.

  • Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema: No-one should go to bed hungry

    Hakainde Hichilema says in his inauguration address he will deal with the high cost of living.

  • Biden is set to speak as the Taliban pushes back against Kabul evacuations

    President Joe Biden is set to address the nation from the White House at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday about the "ongoing efforts" in Afghanistan, the White House said.

  • Russia says it and others ready to mediate in Afghanistan

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as mediators in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. "We remain committed to the task of establishing peace and stability on Afghanistan's territory so that it poses no threats to the region," Lavrov said. Lavrov also said Russia opposed the idea of allowing Afghan refugees enter Central Asia, the former Soviet region that lies between Russia and Afghanistan, or having U.S. troops there.

  • Israel's new leader to present Iran plan in first White House visit

    JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will push U.S. President Joe Biden to harden his approach to Iran during his first White House visit, with few prospects their talks will lead to renewed movement on Israeli-Palestinian peace. Yet both Israel and the United States have expressed hope the meeting on Thursday will set a positive tone between Biden and Bennett, a far-right politician and high-tech millionaire who ended Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister in June.

  • Hakainde Hichilema: Zambia's new president inspires African opposition leaders

    Long-suffering politicians hope to copy Hakainde Hichilema, who was elected at his sixth time attempt.

  • New judge tapped in Haiti to oversee Moïse slaying case

    A Haitian justice official has appointed a new judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse, acting more than a week after his predecessor withdrew from the case and as the country struggles with recovering from the devastating magnitude 7.2. Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince, confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that he chose judge Garry Orélien to be in charge of the case. Orélien replaces judge Mathieu Chanlatte, whose resignation from the case was announced Aug. 13.

  • US VP Kamala Harris criticises Beijing intimidation in South China Sea

    She is currently on a tour of the region as the US aims to reaffirm its commitment to the region.

  • Military planners hope for decision soon on August 31 deadline

    President Biden said in remarks on Sunday that the hope is not to extend the deadline and to have completed the operation by then but there are ongoing discussions about whether to extend.

  • U.S. envoy says no hostile intent toward North Korea, calls for talks

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to meeting any time and any place, Washington's special envoy for North Korea said on Monday during a visit to South Korea. Sung Kim arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a four-day visit. The visit comes as a brief thaw in inter-Korean relations in July gave way to a new standoff over U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has warned could trigger a security crisis.

  • Biden doesn’t plan to fire anyone over Kabul chaos, sources say

    President Biden isn't inclined to fire any senior national security officials over the chaos in Kabul unless the situation drastically deteriorates or there's significant loss of American life, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Dismissing national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or CIA Director William Burns would be tantamount to admitting a mistake, and the president stands by his decision.Get market new

  • Peloton Restarts Sales of Lower-End Treadmill After Recall

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc., restarting an expansion beyond its signature exercise bikes, is bringing back the lower-end version of its treadmill, though a pricier model linked to a child’s death remains on hold.The $2,495 Tread product will go on sale in the U.S., U.K. and Canada on Aug. 30 and in Germany later this year, the New York-based company said Tuesday. The treadmill’s previous rollout, which began in the U.K. at the end of last year, was halted in May because of a problem

  • Biden’s agenda facing test this week as Pelosi, moderate Democrats in standoff

    The House is back in Washington, D.C., on Monday, returning from an August break earlier than originally planned in order to consider measures already passed by the Democratic-run Senate and touted by President Joe Biden. The Senate voted 69-30 in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Aug. 10, and it then had a procedural vote a day later for a $3.5 trillion package targeting social spending, climate change and other Democratic priorities that was approved 50-49, along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, plans a procedural vote on Monday that would set up future passage of both measures, as she works to corral nine moderate Democratic representatives who want the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to get approved before the larger package.

  • For Little League World Series' Ella Bruning and family, baseball is just 'part of our DNA'

    Texas' Ella Bruning, the 20th girl ever to play in the Little League World Series, says playing in the tournament is a 'once in a lifetime' moment.

  • Trump Supporters Were Asked If They Got Vaccinated And You Know What Happened Next

    Trump was booed for suggesting the COVID-19 shot to his supporters over the weekend.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion