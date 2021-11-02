UPDATE 1-China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds UK government spokesperson comment)

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Scotland and had to send a written response instead.

Xi, who is not attending the U.N. meeting in person, delivered a written statement https://unfccc.int/documents/308159 to the opening "high-level segment for heads of state and government" on Monday in which he offered no additional pledges, while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen mutual trust and cooperation".

"As I understand it, the conference organisers did not provide the video link method," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing.

A UK government spokesperson said Britain wanted people to attend COP26 in person so leaders could not joint virtually. They can only offer recorded addresses or statements.

Britain has organised the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which aims to secure net zero carbon emissions and keep the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise within reach in order to curb the impact of global warming.

Climate watchers have expressed concern that Xi's physical absence https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/xis-not-there-cop26-hopes-dim-chinese-leaders-likely-absence-2021-10-26 means China is not prepared to offer any more concessions during this round of talks.

But Beijing has said it has already made a number of major pledges in the past year, promising to bring emissions to a peak by 2060, raise total solar and wind capacity to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030 and curb coal use starting in 2026.

The faltering diplomatic relationship between China and the United States - the two biggest emitters of climate-warming greenhouse gases - is emerging as one of the biggest stumbling blocks during the latest round of climate talks.

Beijing has rejected Washington's efforts to separate climate from wider conflicts between the two sides, with senior diplomat Wang Yi telling U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in September that there was still a "desert" threatening the "oasis" of climate cooperation.

One particular point of contention for China has been the U.S. imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region.

China rejects Western allegations of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of the country.

"You can't ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese photovoltaic enterprises," Wang said on Tuesday.

The Global Times, part of the Communist Party-run People's Daily stable of newspapers, said in an editorial on Monday that the United States should not expect to be able to influence Beijing on climate, while attacking it on human rights and other issues.

Washington's attitude towards China has made it "impossible for China to see any potential to have fair negotiation amid the tensions", the paper said.

(Reporting by David Stanway, Josh Horwitz and Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in Glasgow; Editing by Alexander Smith and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Three Great Features of Your Camera You’re Not Using

    Ask yourself: have you ever felt so good about an image that it didn't need post-production? Trust me, there's no better feeling. In the past few years, I've given in. I've become so incredibly sick of staring at a camera screen to then stare at a computer screen. It's superfluous. We should be able to get great photos in camera without post-production. And it's surely possible. Think about the way you edit. You most likely add contrast, adjust exposure, white balance, clarity, etc. You're most

  • Trapped in Disneyland: China locks thousands of people inside theme park to test for Covid

    All visitors tested negative for the coronavirus infection but must isolate at home for two days

  • Refiner Marathon posts quarterly profit on robust fuel demand

    Marathon's total throughput, or the amount of crude processed, rose to 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.5 bpd in the corresponding period last year. The company also said it is pursuing strategic alternatives, which could include a sale, of its 68,000 bpd Kenai refinery near Anchorage, Alaska.

  • Diageo to build $75 million distillery to make its first Chinese single-malt whisky

    Located in the country's southwest Yunnan province, the 66,000 square meter distillery will source water from the Erhai lake and will begin construction next year. "The demand for whisky is growing rapidly among middle-class consumers who are keen to further discover and enjoy fine whiskies," Sam Fischer, president, Diageo Asia Pacific and Global Travel said in a statement. The company also said the site of the distillery, called Diageo Eryuan Malt Whisky Distillery, will be carbon neutral when it opens.

  • U.S. EPA to draft power plant emissions rules despite court ruling

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will continue to draft rules targeting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants despite a surprise Supreme Court decision last week to review its authority to do so, its administrator told Reuters on Monday. "EPA will continue to move forward and use its statutory authority to be sure that we protect the public from harmful pollution, greenhouse gas pollution and pollution that contributes to the degradation of air quality," Michael Regan said in an interview with Reuters. The EPA is working on a proposal to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants, a major source of greenhouse gases, after a Trump-era rule was struck down by a federal appeals court in 2019 as "arbitrary and capricious".

  • Climate change: India pledges net-zero by 2070 but remains mum on coal

    The world’s two largest coal producers cast a big shadow on Day 2 of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, with the stated commitments from India and China falling well below that of climate action needed to keep global warming in line with the Paris Agreement.

  • Fed's bond-buying timeline: roaring entry, boring exit?

    It is hardly a secret by now that the Federal Reserve is going to reduce its support for the U.S. economy soon: starting this month it will likely begin to pare its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022. That, at least, is the roadmap suggested by the Fed's post-meeting statements, minutes of its meetings, and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. But overall, the Fed has telegraphed what Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker says will be a "boring" exit from what is now $120 billion in monthly bond buys.

  • Ancient wooden Maya canoe unearthed almost intact in Mexico

    Archaeologists discovered the boat during construction work on a new tourist train network.

  • China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

    China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said.

  • Huawei to sell key server division due to U.S. blacklisting- Bloomberg News

    The Chinese telecoms giant is selling the server business to a consortium that includes at least one government-backed buyer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Henan Information Industry Investment Co Ltd, a state-owned firm that has been a partner of x86 and consumer electronics maker Huaqin Technology Co Ltd along with an asset management company representing the Hubei provincial government are involved in the talks, according to Bloomberg. Huawei declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

  • Video appears to show Melania Trump turning away and rolling her eyes immediately after smiling next to Donald at World Series game

    In the past, Melania Trump has been seen slapping away her husband's hand, ripping her hand away from his, and walking away from him during photo ops.

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • My heart is for Glenn Youngkin. But my vote is for Terry McAuliffe as Virginia governor.

    My head knows that Republicans are a threat to our democracy, but my heart understands that Democrats are making our problems worse.

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • Don't blame us for Ukraine's use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

    Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine's deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there. "If a state is buying these from us, that is no longer a Turkish product," Cavusoglu told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Rome late on Saturday.

  • Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity' -Putin

    Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other. "We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    China's growing military muscle and its drive to end America predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. “The pace at which China is moving is stunning,” says Gen. John Hyten, the No. 2-ranking U.S. military officer, who previously commanded U.S. nuclear forces and oversaw Air Force space operations.

  • ‘Nobody can really stop me,’ KS Rep. Aaron Coleman said. And they haven’t even tried

    Get this young man the help he so obviously needs. | Editorial

  • White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.