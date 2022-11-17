UPDATE 1-China says Xi was not criticising Trudeau in meeting at G20

·2 min read

(Changes headline, recasts lede, and adds more comment from Beijing)

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping was not criticising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day after Xi was seen confronting Trudeau at the G20 summit over alleged leaks from a meeting they held.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular media briefing that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis, and said China hopes Canada will take action to improve bilateral ties.

"The video you mentioned was indeed a short conversation both leaders held during the G20 summit. This is very normal. I don't think it should be interpreted as Chairman Xi criticising or accusing anyone," Mao said.

In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, a translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that "everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate."

Xi goes on to say, in Mandarin, "if there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."

Xi's displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, Trudeau's first talk with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

"Firstly, I want to stress that China never interferes in the affairs of other countries," Chinese foreign ministry spokeperson Mao said on Thursday.

She did not say whether Trudeau bringing up alleged Chinese interference on Tuesday was the reason behind the recorded exchange between the two leaders the following day.

The video captured a rare candid moment for Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.

Mao also said on Thursday that Xi telling Trudeau "otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell" was not a threat, as both leaders were engaging in a "normal" exchange and merely "expressing their respective positions". (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Officials to See Blast Site, Zelenskiy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials will travel to the site of a missile blast in eastern Poland as Kyiv wants to be part of the investigation into the incident, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an online interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Of

  • Zelenskiy urges world leaders to push for peace now

    STORY: At the same time, he said Ukraine would not allow Russian forces to regroup after their withdrawal from Kherson, and said there would be more fighting until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory. Zelenskiy made his remarks in a speech to a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a key focus of discussion among leaders of the world's major economies. Zelenskiy told the summit that now was the time to stop Russia's war in his country under a plan he has proposed "justly and on the basis of the U.N. Charter and international law".

  • COP27 Set for Showdown After Draft Leaves Out Fossil Fuel Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Climate negotiators are on track to reject a proposal for a more sweeping plan to phase down fossil fuels, snuffing efforts by India and key developed nations to target oil and gas as well as coal in an overarching deal at COP27.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to

  • J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year

    (Reuters) -J.P.Morgan economists predict a "mild recession" in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth quarter of next year, and possibly dragging into 2024. JPM expects another 100 basis points (bps) worth of hikes from the Fed through March 2023, after hiking by more than 300 bps so far this year.

  • ECB Officials Weigh Slower Rate-Hike Tempo With Half-Point Move

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers may slow down interest-rate hiking with only a 50 basis-point increase next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marr

  • Is SBM Offshore N.V. (AMS:SBMO) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    How far off is SBM Offshore N.V. ( AMS:SBMO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • APEC Latest: Xi Arrives in Bangkok to Continue Diplomatic Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping was among world leaders who descended on Bangkok, for the last of the three major summits that have seen discussions range from climate change to the war in Ukraine and food inflation. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabe

  • China’s Xi Set for Japan Summit as He Mends Ties With US Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to hold his first in-person meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, the latest in a series of summits that appeared aimed at calming tensions with US allies.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnEliz

  • Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • FTX bankruptcy will offer a look behind crypto’s dark curtain

    The bankruptcy of FTX brings cryptocurrency into the courtroom in a way never seen before, creating unprecedented challenges for judges and lawyers.

  • Hydrogen to Neom Pacts in Saudi Arabia’s South Korea Deals Blitz

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said it may invest tens of billions of dollars in South Korea, as the kingdom bolsters ties with one of its main oil customers.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsSa

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Deal, Zelenskiy to Speak After US Rebuff

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials will travel to the site of a missile blast in eastern Poland as Kyiv wants to be part of the investigation into the incident, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a videolink interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run

  • Xi confronts Trudeau at G-20, says private conversation was 'leaked' to media: 'Not appropriate'

    Chinese Communist Party President Xi Jinping scolded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday for leaking topics of their previous discussions to the press.

  • Mercedes cuts some China electric car prices, shaking shares

    BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China due to changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles (EVs), triggering a 6.7% fall in the premium carmaker's share price on Wednesday. Europe's automobile and parts index slid 4.06% on the move, which highlights the challenges for foreign automakers struggling to break into China's growing EV market. Sales of EVs in China are up 110% year-to-date, a Goldman Sachs report said, as incentives like tax breaks for kicked in to motivate consumers to move away from combustion engine cars.

  • The supermarket shoppers are abandoning amid the cost of living crisis

    People have switched in large numbers from one of the UK's biggest supermarkets.

  • US Futures Slip as Fedspeak Dashes Rate Pause Hope: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity index futures ceded earlier gains, as mixed signals about the health of the American economy and interest rates dampened investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to P

  • Trudeau expresses concerns to China's Xi over 'interference'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China in his first talks with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in more than three years, a Canadian government source said. The "interference" is likely a reference to a Nov. 7 Canadian media report that cited intelligence officials saying they suspected China of meddling in the 2019 election. Also, an employee at Canada's largest electricity producer was arrested and charged by police on Monday over allegations of trying to steal trade secrets for China.

  • Ukraine Says Grain Deal Will Be Extended for 120 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A United Nations-brokered deal allowing exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea is set to be extended for 120 days, according to Ukraine, easing pressure on global food prices.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Su

  • Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau at the G-20

    Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. (Nov. 17)

  • 2 Internet Stocks to Buy From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Internet - Content industry participants like Airbnb (ABNB) and Perion (PERI) benefit from expanding mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings despite challenging macro-economic environments.