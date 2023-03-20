UPDATE 1-China's Xi to Putin: Russians will support you in 2024 election

1
Reuters
·1 min read

(Recasts headline and lead)

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) -

Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was convinced the Russian people would support the Kremlin chief in a presidential election due in 2024.

"I know that next year there will be another presidential election in your country," Xi told Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin.

"Thanks to your strong leadership, Russia has made significant progress in achieving the prosperity of the country in recent years. I am sure that the Russian people will strongly support you in your good endeavours."

Xi, whose words were translated into Russian, called Putin his "dear friend", and Putin used the same term to his guest.

Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Boris Yeltsin resigned, has not yet said whether or not he will run in 2024. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Recommended Stories

  • Yemeni sides say deal reached to free nearly 900 prisoners

    Yemen’s warring sides said Monday they agreed to release nearly 900 prisoners of war in a U.N.-brokered deal amid international efforts to end the yearslong conflict. The deal on a prisoner exchange capped 10 days of intensive talks in Switzerland between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels. The discussions were co-chaired by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

  • Uber, Lyft trade group asks Biden's labor nominee to explain position on gig workers

    A trade group representing rideshare and delivery companies such as Uber and Lyft is asking President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, Julie Su, to explain her position on worker-classification rules. The Flex Association sent a letter to Biden on Monday asking that Su explain how she would implement a proposed rule that could make it easier for workers to be considered employees rather than independent contractors, or gig workers, in a "manner that protects independent work."

  • We expect Beijing to use its influence to end war — Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Xi’s visit to Russia

    Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian and are ready for a "closer dialogue" with the People's Republic of China for peace in Ukraine.

  • Boaz Weinstein's trade looks set to flourish on Credit Suisse demise

    Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein pinned hopes on Credit Suisse's survival, but also money on its demise. The derivatives trade Weinstein's Saba Capital Management fund had in a place since late last year - which positioned both for the failure and the survival of the bank - is an example of how hedge funds stand to profit from its woes. Weinstein told Reuters in January that he held a dual long and short position, or straddle, via Credit Suisse's credit default swaps (CDS), derivative contracts that offer insurance protection and pay out when a company defaults on its debt.

  • New Zealand's foreign minister to visit counterpart in China

    New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand's position on Russia remained unchanged.

  • Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen time: When does UFC Fight Night start in UK and US?

    All you need to know about this weekend’s fights

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

  • Why Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Could Be Worth Watching

    Movado Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MOV ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10...

  • Investors in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have made a stellar return of 153% over the past three years

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( NYSE:LYB ) share price down 13...

  • Starbucks new CEO Laxman Narasimhan takes his seat

    Starbucks officially has a new CEO. The Seattle coffee giant said Monday that Laxman Narasimhan has assumed the role of CEO and joined the company’s board of directors. Narasimhan succeeds longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz, who came out of retirement last spring to serve as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive.

  • Several El Paso convenience stores hit in rash of overnight robberies Monday

    El Paso police investigate a string of overnight robberies from the Lower Valley to the Upper Valley.

  • Somalia drought may have killed 43,000 last year - UN

    Half of the deaths are thought to be in children, and many thousands more will die, a report says.

  • Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

    Kenyan riot police fired tear gas Monday to disperse demonstrators gathered in Nairobi for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country's punishing cost of living crisis,&nbsp;AFP correspondents said.&nbsp;The government of President William Ruto has vowed to take a tough stance over the demonstrations, which opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.Demonstrators also hurled rocks at anti-riot police outside government offices in the capital, while about two dozen people were arrested, including two opposition MPs, correspondents at the scene said."We will be here until they run out of tear gas," said one protester, Markings Nyamweya, 27.&nbsp;In one part of Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, demonstrators also set tyres alight, AFP journalists said."I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry."We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21."They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required for public rallies."For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.- 'Skyrocketing' cost of living -Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted."Day of showdown," was the headline in Kenya's The Standard newspaper on Monday.Many businesses in Nairobi were shut ahead of the demonstrations, with some employers telling their staff to work from home.Odinga said he called the demonstrations to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living and the "stolen" election last August."Since Mr Ruto was sworn in six months ago, he has continued to run the country with a lot of contempt," he said, highlighting the high cost of basics such as fuel, cooking oil, school fees and electricity.Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, has long protested that the August election was fraudulent and denounced Ruto's government as "illegitimate".According to official results, Odinga -- who was making his fifth bid for the presidency -- lost to Ruto by around 233,000 votes, one of the closest margins in the country's history.The Supreme Court dismissed his appeals, with its judges giving a unanimous ruling in favour of Ruto, finding there was no evidence for Odinga's accusations.Ruto for his part declared that he would not be intimidated by the opposition demonstrations, saying: "You are not going to threaten us with ultimatums and chaos and impunity.""We will not allow that," he said, calling on Odinga to act in a "legal and constitutional manner".bur-txw/amu/jm

  • Xi arrives in Russia to show solidarity with Putin amid Ukraine war and ICC arrest warrant

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling to Russia this week as he promotes a new international order that has Beijing at its center.

  • Regulators ‘willing to do whatever it takes to save the banking system,’ professor says

    Columbia Business School Professor Kairong Xiao joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss UBS’s Credit Suisse bailout and what it means for U.S. investors, the U.S. banking system, and the outlook for regulation.

  • Avdiivka may become second Bakhmut in near future – Ukraine's defence forces

    Russian invaders are trying to surround Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast; in the near future, the situation there may become similar to that in Bakhmut. Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Joint Press office of the Armed Forces of the Tavria front (Ukraine's south - ed.

  • Fed, central banks take action to ensure dollar liquidity

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to explain what swap lines are and to discuss the actions of the Fed and central banks to ensure dollar liquidity amid the U.S. banking crisis.

  • Warriors at Rockets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

    The young Houston #Rockets will wrap up a successful six-game homestand when Steph Curry leads the defending NBA champion Warriors into town on Monday night.

  • Banking Crisis: Warren Buffett Is on the Phone with the Biden Administration

    The legendary investor is reportedly in contact with the White House over the crisis of confidence rocking banks, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

    No evidence has emerged that Russia or the Wagner Group have given its soldiers drugs. But it's not the first time Ukrainian soldiers have wondered about it.