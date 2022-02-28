UPDATE 1-Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings

UPDATE 1-Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings
·1 min read

(Adds details of Singapore secondary listing in third paragraph)

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday.

The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to trade its shares in the city.

It has also applied for a secondary listing on the main board of Singapore Exchange and said the application was being reviewed by the bourse.

Nio said the Class A shares are due to start trading on March 10 in Hong Kong under the code 9866 once it receives final approval from the stock exchange. Its primary listing will remain in New York, the company said.

Unlike a typical initial public offering (IPO) or secondary listing, companies listing stock by introduction in Hong Kong raise no capital and issue no new shares.

The mechanism was popular among companies in the past looking to build a brand in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spe

  • Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong, Singapore secondary listings

    SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday. The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to trade its shares in the city. It has also applied for a secondary listing on the main board of Singapore Exchange and said the application was being reviewed by the bourse.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VKTX ) have power over the company. Institutions will...

  • U.K. Firms are Starting to Worry About Rising Borrowing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of further interest-rate increases is increasingly worrying U.K. firms, posing a risk to the highest levels of business confidence in five months.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Historic Sh

  • Investors in SRG Global (ASX:SRG) have made a favorable return of 69% over the past three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at...

  • Anticipated EUR/USD Weakness Puts 1.0871 on Radar

    The direction of the EUR/USD late in the session could be determined by trader reaction to 1.1272.

  • Central banks seen enhancing liquidity after SWIFT ban - Credit Suisse strategist

    The banning of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system could push central banks to enhance liquidity to offset missed payments, a Credit Suisse strategist said on Sunday. "Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020", Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar said in a note.

  • India top court queries crypto legality over $2.6B Bitcoin scam

    The Supreme Court of India has sought clarification from the government on the legality of cryptocurrencies in the country in the wake of surging Bitcoin scams, local media reported. See related article: Indian crypto scam investigated Fast facts A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati […]

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • FIFA says no international soccer matches will take place in Russia

    Multiple international sports organizations have pulled events out of Russia this week in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.The latest: FIFA announced Sunday that no international soccer matches will be played in Russia, with "home" matches for the Russian team being played on neutral territory with no spectators.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAlthough FIFA stopped short of expelling Russia from the World Cup,

  • Posts share unverified list of 'countries that have scrapped quarantine and virus testing'

    Facebook posts circulating in February 2022 claim a string of countries including Turkey, Brazil and Britain have scrapped "all quarantine procedures" and Covid-19 testing. The posts -- shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter -- claim that ten countries have decided to treat the virus as though it is a "seasonal flu". The claims are misleading; many of the countries included in the list still have Covid-19 quarantine and testing procedures for incoming travellers, as of February 26, 202

  • City leaders, fire department officials eye changes to 'spider web' pay structure

    Gadsden leaders and fire officials are looking at a pay structure with base pay for a firefighter at $10.38, as a nearby city raises it's to $17.73.

  • Global Banks Lose Juicy Fees as China Junk Bond Drought Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- High-yield bond sales in Asia are off to their slowest start in six years as China property developers remain largely shut out of the market, dealing a blow to the top arrangers of these deals including HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast

  • Russian Sberbank's European units are failing due to war's impact, ECB says

    Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank, the lenders' supervisor, said on Monday. Sberbank Europe AG, which had total assets of 13.64 billion euros ($15.3 billion) at the end of last year, along with its Croatian and Slovenian units, suffered a rapid deposit outflow in recent days and is likely to fail to pay its debts or other liabilities, the ECB said. Europe's Single Resolution Board has enforced a payment moratoria at the three banks and will now assess whether it was in the public interest to save the lenders.

  • Father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III found safe after missing for two weeks

    Robinson's father, Mitchell Robinson Jr., was found in Clayton, Missouri, after a routine traffic stop.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • Asian shares, US futures fall as Ukraine conflict deepens

    Asian shares slipped Monday after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces be put on high alert. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher. Russian’s invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other repercussions.

  • Ruble Indicated 28% Lower in Offshore Trade as Sanctions Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble was indicated 28% lower versus the dollar in offshore trading on Monday after Western nations stepped up sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Lat