UPDATE 2-Hong Kong has 'risen from the ashes', China's Xi says on rare visit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marius Zaharia
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

* China's Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong via high-speed rail

* Will swear in city's new leader and mark key anniversary

* Police have warned against acts of violence or disorder

* Tight security around train station ahead of Xi's arrival (Recasts)

By Marius Zaharia

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has overcome its challenges and "risen from the ashes", China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as he arrived in the former British colony to celebrate 25 years since its return to Chinese rule.

Xi is to swear in the global financial hub's new leader, John Lee, on Friday during his first visit to the city since 2017, which is also his first known trip outside the mainland in more than two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing masks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, stepped off a high-speed train to be greeted by children waving flowers and Chinese and Hong Kong flags who chanted, "Welcome, welcome, warmly welcome" in Mandarin.

"Hong Kong has withstood severe tests again and again, overcoming challenges one by one," Xi said. "After the wind and rain, Hong Kong has risen from the ashes."

Authorities organised a lion dance celebration while a police band played. Heavy security surrounded the train station, with police making stop-and-search checks, assisted by sniffer dogs.

Some analysts see Xi's visit as a victory lap after Beijing tightened its control of Hong Kong with a sweeping national security law, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Outgoing leader Carrie Lam and her husband were among those who welcomed Xi at the train station, unused for two years because of the pandemic.

City streets were festooned with red China flags and posters declaring a "new era" of stability.

Xi's full official schedule for the visit has not been released. It was not immediately clear if the celebrations would be affected by a typhoon forecast by weather officials on Wednesday.

On his last visit to Hong Kong, Xi warned against any acts endangering China's sovereignty, saying the city needed to beef up its national security arrangements.

While tens of thousands of protesters had marched during Xi's visit five years ago, no protests are expected this year.

HEIGHTENED SECURITY

Lui Kam-ho, a senior policeman, warned this week against any acts of violence or public disorder. The police force of more than 30,000 said it would deploy its resources to ensure security for the celebrations.

Police closed parts of Hong Kong, blocking roads and enforcing a no-fly zone over the central Victoria Harbour.

Members of pro-democracy group the League of Social Democrats said they would scrap plans for demonstrations after national security officers warned them not to protest during Xi's visit.

Incoming leader Lee, a former policeman the United States has placed under sanctions over the national security law, and Lam have been taking daily COVID tests and staying in a quarantine hotel for days before Xi's visit, media said.

Hong Kong's 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday were its highest since April.

China's strategy of stamping out COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they occur, at just about any cost, contrasts with a global trend of co-existing with the disease.

Xi said the strategy was "correct and effective" and should be firmly adhered to, during a visit on Tuesday to the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

Journalists from several local and international media organisations have been blocked from covering the ceremonies, with the Hong Kong government citing security requirements.

Xi, who is poised to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at a once-in-five-years Communist Party congress this year, is expected to spend the night in Shenzhen on Thursday before departing from Hong Kong on Friday. (Reporting by Hong Kong and Beijing bureaus; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Politics latest news: Liz Truss rejects 'kangaroo court' fears despite No10 anxiety over MPs' partygate probe

    PM faces ‘kangaroo court’ over inquiry into partygate ‘lies’ PM at odds with Army chief as he defends cuts to troop numbers Signing nuclear deal with Iran ‘would destabilise Middle East’ Rip up red tape and we’ll cancel deals with you, Brussels warns Ukraine war: Liz Truss urges Nato allies to up defence spending

  • Indian telcos' 5G bids seen muted as private firms jostle for airwaves -sources

    India's telecom giants are likely to make muted bids at the 5G spectrum auction in July, on worries they stand to lose about 40% in potential revenues due to the allotment of some airwaves to enterprises for private networks, industry sources said. Top player Reliance Industries' Jio and rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have failed to lobby New Delhi to stop the allocation that will let various enterprises, including Amazon.com and Tata Consultancy Services, to get airwaves without auction. "The telecom companies are quite upset, there will be an estimated 40% potential 5G revenue loss," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents the three telcos.

  • Israel's parliament dissolves, sets 5th election in 4 years

    Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, marking the end of a year-old experimental coalition government, and sending the country to the polls in November for the fifth time in less than four years. Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister and architect of the outgoing coalition government, will become the country’s caretaker prime minister just after midnight on Friday. Following the vote, Lapid embraced Bennett before the two swapped chairs.

  • Malaysia to announce plan for equity sale in 5G agency next week

    Malaysia is expected to announce a plan for the sale of a 70% equity stake in the state-run 5G agency to six companies by next week, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said on Thursday. The Malaysian government had aimed to wrap up discussions on the stake sale in Digital Nasional Berhad by the end of June. Reuters had reported last month that Malaysia's four largest telecommunications firms had sought a majority stake, countering a government proposal to offer them minority ownership.

  • 'We cannot pause our lives': Ukrainians begin rebuilding

    On the outskirts of a Ukrainian village stand the remnants of a small school that was partially destroyed in the early weeks of the Russian invasion. Now people are repairing homes, and the sound of construction tools fills the air. Volunteers from all over Ukraine, and from other countries, are coming to help because there is so much to do before another winter approaches.

  • Turkey records first case of monkeypox - health minister

    Turkey has detected its first case of monkeypox in a 37-year-old patient who is in isolation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday. The virus has been identified in more than 50 new countries outside the countries in Africa where it is endemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) says cases are also rising in those countries, calling for testing to be ramped up.

  • Some media blocked from covering Xi's handover anniversary visit to Hong Kong

    Journalists from more than seven organisations, including Reuters, have been blocked from covering official ceremonies to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule that President Xi Jinping is due to attend. A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government said the government was "striking a balance as far as possible" between the need for media coverage and security requirements. The Hong Kong Journalists Association said late on Tuesday that at least 10 journalists from seven or more local and overseas media were barred from ceremonies on Friday.

  • Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

    A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to visit the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall. On Friday, Polish authorities will also lift a state of emergency along the border that has blocked journalists, rights workers and others from witnessing a human rights crisis. At the very least, 20 migrants have died in the area's freezing forests and bogs.

  • Taiwan slams Beijing for blocking UN Ocean Conference delegates

    Taiwan has condemned mainland Chinese authorities for blocking its experts from taking part in a United Nations sustainability event in yet another diplomatic snub from Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island. Three Taiwanese experts were originally set to attend the five-day United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, from Monday as part of Tuvalu's delegation. But Beijing, which sits on the UN credentials committee, opposed the inclusion of the Taiwanese on the gr

  • Novak Djokovic hosts family of imprisoned Boris Becker in Wimbledon box

    Novak Djokovic, the six-time Wimbledon champion, claimed he was heartbroken for jailed Boris Becker, having hosted the disgraced former title winner's family as guests on Centre Court.

  • Vermont Sheriff Refuses To Resign Following Sexual Assault Charges

    Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton could face life in prison if convicted.

  • China will stick to its 'zero Covid' strategy even if it hurts the country's economy, Xi Jinping says

    "Our country has a large population. Such strategies as 'herd immunity' and 'lying flat' would lead to consequences that are unimaginable," Xi said.

  • Third time lucky for Italy's De Nora family as shares hit market

    Italy's De Nora family will be relieved that the electrode manufacturer managed to make it on to the Milan Stock Exchange on Thursday after previous attempts to list businesses were thwarted by external crises. "At the beginning of the century, we were on the brink of listing our fuel cells unit Nuvera in the United States, but the dot-com bubble and the 9/11 financial consequences blocked the attempt," said Federico De Nora, chairman of Industrie De Nora. De Nora is the first company to list on the main Milan market since the conflict began, with the shares priced at the bottom of the range but a valuation of 2.7 billion euros ($2.8 billion).

  • Hundreds of Key U.S. Warplanes Aren’t Ready for Combat, Government Report Finds

    Case in point: Of 186 F-22 Raptors, only about 93 are ready to fly missions, according to the report, conducted by the U.S. General Accountability Office.

  • Expanding NATO squares up to Russia threat

    The United States vowed on Wednesday to shore up Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as NATO declared Moscow the West's greatest threat. Meeting in Madrid, alliance leaders said Russia "is the most significant and direct threat to allies' security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area". This came as NATO welcomed Sweden and Finland as invitees to join the alliance and US President Joe Biden announced new deployments of US troops, ships and planes. Biden boasted the US announcement was exactly what President Vladimir Putin "didn't want" and Moscow, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces equipped with Western arms, reacted with predictable fury. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the US military build-up, and warned NATO members that the shifting balance of power "would lead to compensatory measures on our part". "I think that those who propose such solutions are under the illusion that they will be able to intimidate Russia, somehow restrain it -- they will not succeed," he said. NATO leaders have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Ukraine and faced a renewed appeal from President Volodymyr Zelensky for more long-range artillery. "Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said, announcing a new NATO strategic overview that focuses on the Moscow threat. "We cannot discount the possibility of an attack against allies' sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document, updated for the first time since 2010, said. In a summit statement, they said: "Russia's appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements, disproportionately affecting women and children." Zelensky had earlier addressed the NATO chiefs by videoconference, calling for stricter economic sanctions, but afterwards his foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Ukraine's western friends. - 'What needs to be done' - "Today in Madrid, NATO proved it can take difficult but essential decisions. We welcome a clear-eyed stance on Russia, as well as the accession for Finland and Sweden," he said. "An equally strong and active position on Ukraine will help protect Euro-Atlantic security and stability." As Western leaders met in Madrid, in Ukraine officials complained that Russian missiles had hit civilian housing and businesses in and around the cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, leaving at least seven dead and 14 wounded. In Kremenchuk, the town where a Russian missile on Monday destroyed a shopping centre and -- according to local officials -- killed at least 18 civilians, clearing operations continued. A giant crane was working near the site of the impact and in the rubble-strewn parking area shopping trolleys piled with clothes and household goods lay abandoned. Western leaders have dubbed the Kremenchuk strike a war crime, and Zelensky has demanded that UN investigators visit. Russia says it hit a depot storing Western arms. - Foreign 'mercenaries' - The Russian defence ministry said it had inflicted severe casualties on Ukrainian troops defending the town of Lysychansk, in the eastern Donbas region, and said the Kharkiv attack had hit Ukrainian command centres and a training base for foreign "mercenaries". Moscow's February 24 invasion of pro-Western Ukraine triggered massive economic sanctions and a wave of support for Zelensky's government, including deliveries of advanced weapons. At NATO, two formerly military non-aligned European countries -- Sweden and Russia's north-western neighbour Finland -- will be accepted as candidates and Washington has announced that it will shift the headquarters of its 5th Army Corps to Poland. An army brigade will rotate in and out of Romania, two squadrons of F-35 fighters will deploy to Britain, US air defence systems will be sent to Germany and Italy and the fleet of US Navy destroyers in Spain will grow from four to six. "That's exactly what he didn't want but exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe," Biden said, of Putin's efforts to roll back Western influence and re-establish influence or control over territories of the former Russian empire. - Missile artillery - Sweden and Finland's path to NATO membership was opened after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to lift his threat of a veto -- the ally accuses Stockholm and Helsinki of harbouring wanted Kurdish militants. Turkey announced Wednesday that it would request the extradition of 33 alleged "terrorists" under the terms of the agreement signed Tuesday with Sweden and Finland to allow them to make membership bids. A sanctions task force of leading Ukraine allies has frozen more than $330 billion in financial resources owned by Russia's elite and its central bank since Moscow's invasion, it announced Wednesday. The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force (REPO) said the allies had blocked $30 billion in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs and officials, and immobilised $300 billion owned by the Russian central bank. Norway said it would donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, following similar decisions made by Britain, Germany and the United States. burs-dc/kjm

  • French inflation in June hit record high of 6.5% - preliminary figures

    PARIS (Reuters) -French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%, according to official preliminary figures on Thursday, adding headwinds to the euro zone's second-biggest economy. The INSEE statistics agency said prices in June had risen by 0.8% from May, and that 12-month June preliminary inflation stood at 6.5%. INSEE said food and energy prices had risen sharply due to disruption resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil is likely to hit $200 a barrel under the disastrous G7 plan to cap Russian prices, an SEB analyst says

    The G7's potential plan to cap Russian energy prices "sounds like a recipe for disaster right now," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

  • Gartner revises 2022 mobile sales estimates to fall 7.1%

    Gartner forecast global mobile phone sales to fall 7.1% this year on Thursday, revising its earlier estimate of a growth of 2.2%, citing inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China. Mobile phone shipments in 2022 is expected to fall to 1.46 billion units from 1.57 billion, and Gartner's earlier forecast of 1.60 billion. "I have taken out about 150 million mobile shipment out of the forecast and what that say to you is the lifetimes (of mobiles) are increasing," Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, told Reuters in an interview.

  • Global smartphone, PC shipments to decline in 2022 on China slowdown - Gartner

    Shipments to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% as demand takes a beating from strict COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs including Shanghai, Gartner said in a report on Thursday. "A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world, and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022," said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner.

  • Hong Kong has 'risen from the ashes', China's Xi says on rare visit

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong has overcome its challenges and "risen from the ashes", China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as he arrived in the former British colony to celebrate 25 years since its return to Chinese rule. Xi is to swear in the global financial hub's new leader, John Lee, on Friday during his first visit to the city since 2017, which is also his first known trip outside the mainland in more than two years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Wearing masks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, stepped off a high-speed train to be greeted by children waving flowers and Chinese and Hong Kong flags who chanted, "Welcome, welcome, warmly welcome" in Mandarin.