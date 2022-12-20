1 cited for assault in jail and other reports

Dec. 20—Police cited CK Kyle Kasio, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault in the Freeborn County jail at 3:07 p.m. Friday.

3 juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the Area Learning Center, 2200 Riverland Drive.

Police cited a juvenile with a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:31 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:19 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 cited for DWI

Police arrested Kent Francis Spellman, 70, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 5:11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Broadway and East Clark Street.

Police cited Isaac William Andresen, 22, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Sorensen Road.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at 114 E. Fourth St.

Purse reported stolen

A purse was reported stolen at 1:17 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. The owner believed it was stolen on Thursday.

Juvenile arrested for vehicle theft

Police arrested a juvenile for vehicle theft at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 918 S. Broadway.