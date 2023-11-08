1 cited for assault and other reports

Nov. 8—Police cited Randall Stephen Kerr, 70 for fifth-degree assault after receiving a report of a male that had grabbed a person from behind and started choking the individual at 915 Maplehill Drive.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 TIger Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash in Albert Lea. The individual wasn't aware of where it had happened.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report of a person in the emergency room with a dog bite at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. The incident reportedly happened on the 200 block of East Fourth Street.