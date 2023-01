Jan. 25—Police cited Monica Lynn Ramirez, 41, for domestic assault at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday at 603 Fountain St.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft of a speaker at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.