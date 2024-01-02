1 civilian dead in Kharkiv as number of injured jumps to 41 following Russian Kinzhal missile attack

One civilian was killed and at least 41 others were injured in Kharkiv because of a massive missile attack by Russia on Ukraine, the Kharkiv City Administration reported on Telegram on Dec. 2.

“The enemy struck Kharkiv with Kinzhal missiles,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram. “We have preliminary information, which needs to be verified, about 41 injured. There is also information about fatalities - the number is being clarified.”

Emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes and all fires have been extinguished.

This story is developing.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine