UPDATE 1-Cricket-England's record-breaking World Cup innings against Afghanistan

June 18 (Reuters) - England scored 397-6 in 50 overs in their World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday. In response, Afghanistan managed only 247-8.

* England's 397 is their highest total in a World Cup match and the sixth-highest ever in the competition. Australia top the list after they smashed 417-6, also against Afghanistan, in 2015.

* England blasted 25 sixes in total, breaking their own record for sixes in an innings (24 sixes against West Indies in February this year). England hit only 18 sixes in six matches at the 2015 World Cup.

* Captain Eoin Morgan struck 17 sixes in his 148 off 71 balls -- a new ODI record to dethrone Chris Gayle (West Indies), AB de Villiers (South Africa) and Rohit Sharma (India) who had shared the record with 16 sixes each. Morgan's haul was one short of the entire England team's tally for sixes in 2015.

* Morgan also hit his 200th ODI six as he lifted his overall tally to 211.

* Morgan's century was the fourth-fastest in a World Cup match, hit off 57 deliveries. The record is held by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien, who reached triple figures in 50 balls against England in 2011.

* Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan recorded the worst bowling figures in a World Cup match, conceding 110 runs in nine overs without taking a single wicket. It was also the joint second-worst in ODI history.

* Rashid also became the first spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI. Having never conceded more than two sixes in an innings, the 20-year-old conceded 11 of them against England.

* The 189-run stand for the third wicket between Eoin Morgan and Joe Root, who scored 88 runs off 82 balls, was England's highest partnership in a World Cup match.

* After Afghanistan hit eight sixes in their run chase, the two teams set a record for the most number of sixes hit in a World Cup match (33). The previous record was held by New Zealand and West Indies who smashed 31 in a match in 2015. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar)