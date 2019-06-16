UPDATE 1-Cricket-India retain upper hand in World Cup rivalry with Pakistan

* Rain fails to dampen fan spirit in stop-start match

* India win to stretch perfect record against Pakistan

* Players unaffected by raucuous buildup (Updates at the end of match)

By Amlan Chakraborty

MANCHESTER, England, June 16 (Reuters) - Noisy India and Pakistan cricket fans brought a taste of the subcontinent to Manchester on Sunday, their enthusiasm undimmed in a rain-hit, stop-start World Cup match between the regional rivals that drew a massive global audience.

Organisers received nearly 800,000 applications for tickets at the 23,000-capacity stadium in the northern English city to watch the former champions who play each other only in global tournaments because of their soured political relations.

Another one billion watched it on television.

The Old Trafford cricket ground had a festive feel with fans from both sides wearing replica jerseys, colourful headgear and sounding hooters as they began trooping in.

Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup but Sarfaraz Ahmed's men received encouragement from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former cricketer who led the country to their maiden World Cup trophy in 1992.

"Today, given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today," Khan said in one of his tweets.

India handled the pressure better and extended their unblemished World Cup record with a comprehensive 89-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

"All the outside talk and all that will keep happening," India opener Rohit Sharma, whose 140 earned him the man-of-the-match award, told reporters.

"For us, it's just to focus on the job at hand and make sure we get the job done at the end of the day."

The nuclear-armed neighbours have gone to war three times since independence in the mid-20th century - and another conflict nearly erupted earlier this year, heightening the tensions around the action on the field.





FLYING IN

The match drew fans from across the world, including Ankur Bajpayee, a 39-year-old telecom executive who took a 16-hour flight from Johannesburg just to attend a match he hopes would not be a washout.

"I landed here last night and going back tomorrow," he told Reuters before the start of the match.

"I've prayed for three things -- the match should happen, India should win this match and they should win the tournament. I'm sure all three wishes will be fulfilled."

Bajpayee will return home with two of them fulfilled.

Pakistan supporter Hassan Ghani had flown in from his home in Los Angeles for the match he said he simply could not miss.

"The games against India are always the biggest games, the rivalry is so huge, the patriotism always comes out and the atmosphere is always great," he said.





"BIGGEST RIVALRY"

Scores of Pakistani supporters wore the green team shirt and draped themselves in national flag, while their Indian counterparts wore turbans and colourful wigs as they filed in.

"It's India-Pakistan, it's the biggest rivalry in sports," India fan Jay Tailor, who came from Luton in southern England, told Reuters.

"As much as they may say it's just another game, the players are going to be nervous. With one billion people watching the game, of course there will be an element of nerves. It's not just another game."

Outside the stadium, Hussain was busy selling jerseys, scarves and hooters to fans from both teams.

"I've been here for just over an hour and have already exhausted my first lot," the 24-year-old Pakistani, who now lives in the English city of Birmingham, said with a smile.

"My hats are selling the most, because of the chance of rain."

Players from both sides looked unaffected by the raucous build-up in both countries and often exchanged smiles. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty and Simon Evans in Manchester; editing by Keith Weir and Ian Chadband)