1 critical, 5 wounded at Detroit vigil as part of 'extremely violent' weekend, chief says

Jul. 26—Detroit — Authorities are looking for the driver of a lime green Camaro who they say opened fire on a candlelight vigil Sunday, injuring six people, Detroit police said.

Interim Police Chief James White said investigators are looking for the driver of a black Yukon, which witnesses said, sped away from the scene of the crime at Ashbury Park and McNichols Road.

One of the victims was critically injured and "fighting for his life," he said. The five others are expected to make a full recovery.

White discussed the west side shooting and provided updates on several others in what he described as an "extremely violent weekend" during an afternoon news conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

The vigil attended by about 100 people was being held for a man who died Friday night in an ATV crash. Around 10:15 p.m., the suspect drove up and began shooting, police said.

White earlier Monday said investigators are "going to be pulling video all night" to identify what they can get video feeds.

"... We'll also be working with the business owners in the area to pull additional video or any homeowners that have video that we can use to identify the perpetrator," he added.

About five minutes before the vigil shooting, White said, there was an unrelated shooting outside La Sierra bar in the 5400 block of Chopin.

In that encounter, the suspect was heard saying he wanted to shoot someone as he left the bar. He then shot and killed a male victim. The suspect was identified and arrested Monday afternoon, police said.

Another fatal shooting took place a few hours later, when a 36 year-old man shot an unknown male victim. That suspect was arrested, and White said community support contributed to his identification.

On Saturday afternoon, an altercation between neighbors led to a male suspect, 48, and female suspect, 20, driving a car through a crowd of people, injuring four teens and three adults. The woman surrendered herself to authorities on Saturday. Police are still searching for the man, White said.

Story continues

Finally, White reiterated that search continues the driver of a red Ford Taurus, who on the July 21 shot and killed nursing student Tikiya Allen, 18. Allen was struck while riding her bicycle on Pingree and Linwood. and injured another person.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in Allen's case.

Allen's relatives joined White at Monday's news conference to urge the public help authorities find Allen's killer.

Anyone with information, should call (800) SPEAK-UP.