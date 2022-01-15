1 in critical condition, 5 others injured in shooting at Oregon rap concert

At least six people were injured, including one critically, Friday night in a shooting at a rap concert in the Oregon city of Eugene.

The incident is “about as close as you’re gonna get” to the definition of a mass shooting,” Police Chief Chris Skinner said at a news conference at around 2:20 a.m. local time. “Certainly one of the highest profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene.”

The individual in critical condition was in surgery at the time of the conference, and no details were available on the conditions of the others. No fatalities have been reported.

Police responded in less than three minutes to reports of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. local time Friday outside of Wow Hall, said Skinner.

“We know we have witnesses. We know we probably have video and audio evidence that’s available. We just need people to feel comfortable to bring that forward so we can better understand what happened and better identify our suspect,” he said.

So far the only presumed suspect is a male who was wearing a hoodie and spotted running westbound on Eight Street just after the incident, said Skinner.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s not a significant safety risk right now, just based on my experience,” the chief said. “But again, I have to be responsible and let the community know that we have a suspect that we haven’t apprehended and this person is likely armed and dangerous as a result of what we saw tonight.”

