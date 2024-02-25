1 in critical condition following Maury County crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorist was flown from Maury County to Nashville after being seriously injured in a Friday night crash.

The Maury County Fire Department said units responded to a report of a crash with entrapment along Hampshire Pike around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found the driver “heavily trapped” inside the vehicle, so they put their tools to work — including the jaws of life — to remove the patient.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Meanwhile, rescue personnel reportedly set up a landing zone for Vanderbilt LifeFlight at Station 25. The Hampshire Volunteer Fire Department posted video of the helicopter taking off.

Family says driver’s consequences aren’t enough after Lawrenceburg pediatrician hit while riding bike

According to officials, one person was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. There is no word on the patient’s current status.

The Maury County Fire Department said Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the crash. News 2 reached out to THP for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.