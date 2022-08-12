1 in critical condition after police shooting in Back of the Yards

One person was shot and critically wounded in a struggle with a Chicago police officer in Back of the Yards Thursday night, police said.

On the 5300 block of South May Street, two officers from the Chicago Police Department’s community safety team responded to an alert from ShotSpotter around 11:04 p.m., according to police. The officers found a group of people in the area and approached them to investigate, police said.

A struggle allegedly began between the officers and one of the people from the group, who police said was armed, and one of the officers then fired their weapon.

The person who struggled with the officers was hit and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. No officers were injured.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to police.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.