1 in critical condition after shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning

A man was found in critical condition after being shot on Fairview Ave early Saturday morning

Officers and Medics responded to 68 East Fairview Ave in Dayton on reports of a man who had been shot.

Medics responded at 6:22 a.m. to find the man not breathing. He was transferred to Kettering Health Dayton.

The shooter was still on the scene as of the last update from Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The incident is currently under investigation.

We will continue to update you as new information becomes available.