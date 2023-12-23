1 in critical condition after shooting in east Fort Worth, suspect in custody, police say

One person is in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in east Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to 2120 E. Loop 820 Freeway shortly after 4:30 a.m. regarding a person with a weapon call. They found someone at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A suspect was taken into custody, officials said. Detectives from the Gang Unit and Gun Violence Unit were notified about the incident.

