1 in critical condition after shots fired inside Chicago police station
At least one person has been hospitalized in critical condition after shots were fired Monday inside a Chicago police station.
The shooting occurred on the 5th floor of a Chicago Police Department facility on the city’s west side around noon local time, according to the Chicago Tribune.
A male gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. An officer, who was not shot, was also transported to a medical center with other injuries where their condition stabilized.
No other information was provided.