1 in critical condition after shots fired inside Chicago police station

David Matthews, New York Daily News

At least one person has been hospitalized in critical condition after shots were fired Monday inside a Chicago police station.

The shooting occurred on the 5th floor of a Chicago Police Department facility on the city’s west side around noon local time, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A male gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. An officer, who was not shot, was also transported to a medical center with other injuries where their condition stabilized.

No other information was provided.

