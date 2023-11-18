1 critical after shooting in northwest Fort Worth, police say

One person was critically injured in a shooting in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 35th Street around 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a person with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Homicide and Gun Violence Detectives have been notified about the shooting, officials said. No arrests have been reported.

Today's top stories:

→ Fired Fort Worth principals accused of fraud, racist comments, sexual harassment

→ Mom, daughter fear for safety after man accused of sexually assaulting them is released

→ 2-year-old Fort Worth girl attacked by pit bull in CPS custody

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.