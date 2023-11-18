1 critical after shooting in northwest Fort Worth, police say
One person was critically injured in a shooting in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 35th Street around 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a person with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Homicide and Gun Violence Detectives have been notified about the shooting, officials said. No arrests have been reported.
