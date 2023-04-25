1 critically hurt in gunfire with officers in Middletown; BCI investigating

A person is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Middletown Monday evening, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

>>PHOTOS: 1 critically hurt in gunfire with officers in Middletown

Officers were initially dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to an apartment on Park Lane, Middletown Police dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to the hospital, and is in critical condition, a BCI spokesperson said.

>>RELATED: 2 arrested, including juvenile, after Middletown shooting

No officers were injured and it is unclear what led to the incident.

Additional details were not immediately known, as Ohio BCI’s investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as we learn them.

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO

Photo contributed from WCPO