1 critically hurt after shooting in front of south Charlotte McDonald’s

Someone was hospitalized after a shooting in south Charlotte on Friday night.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Tyvola Road and I-77.

Channel 9′s crew saw the scene outside of a McDonald’s on the 400 block of Tyvola Road.

We asked CMPD what led to the violence and if anyone faces charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

