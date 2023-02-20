1 critically injured after being shot multiple times during argument, police say

Clayton County Police Department said one person is in very critical condition after a shooting in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Officers said at 10:22 p.m. officers were called out to the 8300 block of Kendrick Road about a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they found a victim inside of a vehicle who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in very critical condition at this time, according to police.

Police did not release the identity or other details about the victim.

The suspect fled the location before police arrived.

CCPD confirmed that an argument occurred which then led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

