1 critically injured in crash on Indy's east side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person injured Wednesday morning.
Consumer prices edged higher in August as a surge in oil prices contributed to an uptick in headline inflation, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday morning.
The biggest news stories this morning: The iPhone 15 series, Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 could be the cable upgrade we’ve been waiting for, Apple is ditching leather.
August's Consumer Price Index inflation report is a key data point for the Fed when it decides on rates policy next week.
Kolors, a Mexico City-based startup that connects intercity bus riders with bus drivers, is acquiring B2B van pooling provider Urbvan for $12 million cash, the company shared Wednesday. Kolors CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Martínez has said his service is like "if Uber and Southwest Airlines had a baby." The startup partners with small and medium-sized bus operators that are already running scheduled services, thus maintaining an asset-light business model.
Several tech CEOs are among the figures appearing in Washington this week as lawmakers search for a consensus on how to deal with the rise of artificial intelligence.
Telegram, the popular chat app with 800 million monthly active users, is rolling out a self-custodial crypto wallet. The move is set to solidify its presence in the lively crypto community that has emerged from its chat platform and can potentially help drive the masses into the crypto space. Telegram and TON Foundation jointly announced the new self-custodial wallet, called TON Space, on Wednesday at Singapore's Token2049 crypto conference which boasts more than 10,000 attendees.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
The Education Department this week is hosting events nationwide with 100 participating organizations during its “SAVE on Student Debt” week of action.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Spain passed a new law last year that makes any non-consensual sexual act punishable.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
Amazon this morning announced an expansion of its logistics network that will allow its selling partners to move their products in bulk from Amazon’s low-cost storage service, Amazon Warehousing Distribution (AWD), to any sales channel, including physical stores and warehouses, instead of only directly to consumers' doorsteps. The new solution, called Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD), will allow sellers to replenish all their sales and fulfillment channels from a single inventory pool, Amazon explains, which simplifies supply chain management and allows for cost savings on inbound shipping. The solution also allows sellers to leverage Amazon's investment in its distribution network and technology to maintain the right inventory levels across all their sales channels, including online and physical store locations, in order to grow their business.
The biggest news stories this morning: All the rumors ahead of Apple’s Wonderlust iPhone event today, Logitech’s newest webcam has a giant arm, The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class mixes big range with style.
A lunchtime drive on Interstate 15 in Utah was abruptly interrupted Saturday when a whirling metal chair part crashed into the car’s windshield.
2024 Ram 1500 gets a tiny change and tiny price bump or nice price drop. The refreshed truck is coming in Q1 of 2024.
At least the interest rate outlook has become clearer for tech investors.
Zombie slayer Daryl Dixon returns, and with the help of some badass French nuns, they're up against a new kind of walker.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up a new list of pickups to consider as the MLB season enters the stretch run.