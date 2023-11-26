1 critically injured following single-vehicle crash in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in an overnight crash in Goodlettsville, according to Metro police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Dry Creek Road on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Authorities said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The indidivudal involved in the crash sustained critical injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

