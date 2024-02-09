1 critically injured in Northland Kansas City rollover car crash Thursday: Police

One person was critically injured in a car crash Thursday afternoon in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched about 5 p.m. to the 500 block of North Atlantic Street, in the largely industrial Harlem neighborhood near Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

The driver and lone occupant of a wrecked Ford Escort sedan was taken to the hospital. Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and had been thrown from the vehicle.

Early findings of the investigation indicated the driver was traveling at a high speed when crossing a set of railroad tracks. The car went airborne while crossing the tracks, police said, and ran off the roadway at a curve.

It traveled down an embankment, crashed through a barbed-wire fence, and overturned several times, police said.

As of Thursday night, the driver remained in serious condition. Police continued to investigate the crash.