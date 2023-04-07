Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

A late night shooting in Glendale on Thursday left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of North 65th and West Glendale avenues for reports of a shooting, according to police. Upon arrival, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds; they were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Glendale police spokesperson Officer Gina Winn told The Arizona Republic the investigation was ongoing as the roles of those involved were still under investigation.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 critically injured after shooting in Glendale