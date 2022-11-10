1 critically injured after shooting near Buckhead apartment building, police

Atlanta police are currently investigating a shooting near an apartment building in a busy area of Buckhead.

Officers were called to Lakeside Drive NE near the AMLI Lenox apartment building just before 4:45 p.m.

Details on the shooting are limited, but police have confirmed that one person is shot and is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told Channel 2 they heard three to four gunshots moments before officers arrived.

Video obtained by Channel 2 shows several police cars and a fire truck

Police have not given any details on possible suspects or motives.

