1 critically injured in south Kansas City rollover crash Tuesday afternoon: Police

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday afternoon after a rollover crash involving three vehicles in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a collision at the off-ramp of southbound U.S. 71 Highway and Bannister Road. Crash investigators determined the driver of a black Lexus SUV heading west on Bannister failed to stop for a red light, according to a written statement from Kansas City police.

Two other cars were turning left on Bannister when they were struck by the Lexus, which went off the road and overturned multiple times, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus was the sole person hospitalized, police said, as three other people involved in the crash were uninjured.