1 critically injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Christmas Eve shooting in South Nashville left one person critically injured.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident was reported just after 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive.

Authorities said one adult sustained critical injuries in the shooting.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officials announced they had not taken a suspect into custody.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

