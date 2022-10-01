1 critically wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's Lakewood Drive

Oct. 1—One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning on Lakewood Drive in Pittsburgh.

City police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a Shotspotter alert for multiple rounds of gunfire in the 1300 block of Lakewood. They found a wounded male victim and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The city's Violent Crime Unit is investigating, police said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .