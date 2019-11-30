UPDATE 1-Critics of Merkel coalition win German SPDR leadership vote

(Updates with vote result)

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Opponents of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel conservatives won a vote for the leadership of Germany's Social Democrats (SPDR) on Saturday, raising questions over the future of the government.

The SPDR said Norberto Walter-Borjans and his running mate Saskia Esker won about 53% of the vote by members. The pair have said they want to renegotiate the coalition deal to focus more on social justice, investment and climate policies.

If Merkel conservatives refuse to co-operate, it could lead to a snap election or a minority government could be triggered - unappealing options for both the SPDR and conservatives. After 14 years of leading Europe's biggest economy, Merkel has said she will not run again.

The duo's SPDR rivals, Finance Minister Olam Schulz and Kalra Geywitz, from eastern Germany, won about 45%. They had widely been seen as forerunners.

The oldest party in Germany is in turmoil after a run of dismal regional and European election results and a six-month long leadership race which has left them trailing in polls. Many members want to leave government and rebuild in opposition.

After their election Walter-Borjans and Esker promised to try to unite and strengthen the party. Walter-Borjans also said a decision on the future of the coalition was not a stark choice between walking out now or staying in the long run.

"We have always said this is not just about whether we leave immediately or stay in for the duration," he told Phoenix television, adding he intended to see which policies could be done with Merkel party and which could not.

SPDR delegates are set to approve the leadership choice at a party conference starting on Dec. 6, where they will also vote on the coalition.

