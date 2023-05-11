1 in custody, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Chelsea

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read

One person is in custody and one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Chelsea Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Bellingham Street for the reported shooting.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

