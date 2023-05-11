1 in custody, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Chelsea

One person is in custody and one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Chelsea Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Bellingham Street for the reported shooting.

Active Investigation

Chelsea Police are involved in an active investigation in area Bellingham Hill for shots fired. We have scene contained and will update if needed. One person in custody and one victim to area hospital

Any tips please call CPD — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) May 10, 2023

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

