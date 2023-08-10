1 in custody after 2 Camaros, 2 Cadillacs stolen from Lansing Grand River plant

LANSING — At least one person was in police custody Thursday in connection with the apparent theft of four cars from General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, police said.

Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said two Cadillacs and two Camaros were taken from a factory lot near downtown Lansing. The thefts were reported shortly before 3 a.m., she said in an email.

"At least 3 of the vehicles were recovered," Gulkis said, adding that Lansing police had one person in custody. "Right now, we're still sorting through the details and investigating."

Lansing police released no information about the person in custody or how the vehicles were taken.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Merdian Township police assisted Lansing police, Gulkis said.

Meridian Township police Capt. Rick Grillo said township officers spotted two of the stolen vehicles at a gas station at Jolly and Okemos roads and took two people into custody. He said he didn't have details about the suspects, who were turned over to Lansing police.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said deputies spotted one of the Cadillacs "as it blazed through the county." A 15-year-old juvenile was behind the wheel, he said.

