1 in custody after 911 callers report man with a gun in Kettering

Aug. 22—One person was taken into custody Monday morning after an altercation prompted multiple 911 calls in Kettering.

Police received reports about a man with a gun involved in an argument with a woman in a vehicle on Far Hills Avenue, said Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson.

Officers arrived shortly after 8 a.m. in the parking lot for The Arbor shopping center near Far Hills Avenue and David Road and found a victim who came to the Walgreens to call 911, he said.

"Right now, we do not believe any shots were fired," Johnson said. "There was some damage done to the victim's vehicle and she sustained some minor injuries as a result of that damage."

The woman was not taken to a hospital and was released from the scene.

A bystander told the Dayton Daily News she saw Kettering police following a car and that officers drew their guns once the car the stopped.

A man exited the car through the sunroof and then a female passenger got out of the vehicle, the woman said.

Police arrested the man, who they believe damaged the victim's vehicle, Johnson said. It's not clear whether he had a gun.

The victim is reportedly the mother of the female passenger who had been in the vehicle.

We will update this story as more information is available.