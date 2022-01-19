1 in custody after attempt to serve warrant sparks hours-long standoff in Moraine

Jan. 19—An attempt to serve a warrant in Moraine Tuesday afternoon led to a standoff for nearly five hours before a man was taken into custody.

Police responded to a mobile home in the first block of Aloha Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve an arrest warrant on David Mills for misuse of 911 systems, according to Moraine police. Mills is reportedly also under investigation for others instances of misusing 911 systems.

When officers knocked on the door, they were met be a male voice, believed to be Mills', threatening them with a shotgun, according to police. As a result, Kettering Regional SWAT responded.

"Numerous attempts were made to engage Mills by phone and negotiate his peaceful surrender, but all of those failed," read a media release. "SWAT utilized various tactics and took Mills into custody after approximately five hours."

Police forcibly entered the home and took the suspect into custody just before 9:20 p.m., police said.

No one was injured during the standoff and no one was was found inside the residence.

Mills is facing inducing panic and misuse of 911 systems charges, according to police.

