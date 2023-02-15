1 in custody after attempted carjacking of police officer in Braddock

A suspect is in custody after an attempted carjacking of a police officer in Braddock on Tuesday night.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS crews were called to the area of 6th and Margaretta streets at 9:08 p.m.

The car involved was a marked police car. Investigators said the incident began with reports of a fight.

Officers responded to the area and the suspect fled. The officers encountered the suspect in a pursuit.

“Suspect somehow got into the passenger side of the police car and carjacked the officer that was driving, pushed her out of the car, and then attempted to run them over,” said North Braddock police chief Isaac Daniele.

Two officers fired at the police cruiser to try to get the suspect to slow down. Police said between four and six rounds were fired during the incident.

The officer who was pushed out of the car was not injured. As the suspect was being taken into custody, another North Braddock officer was allegedly punched by the suspect and was taken to a hospital.

