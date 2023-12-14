1 in custody after chase involving OSHP ends on I-75 in Shelby County

A person is in custody after a chase involving Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers ended on Interstate 75 in Shelby County.

>>OSHP troopers clock 2 drivers going over 100 mph across area

Dispatchers from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told News Center 7 that the pursuit began in Allan County and ended in Shelby County.

The vehicle crashed out on Southbound Interstate 75 near the Michigan Street exit at around 1:56 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the chase and the charges the suspect is facing.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.