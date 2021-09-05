1 in custody after CTA bus driver seriously injured in Loop shooting, police say

A 34-year-old CTA bus driver was physically attacked and shot in the Loop Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

Just before 9 p.m., the male bus driver was in the first block of East Washington Street when a male attacked him and then shot him in the jaw, police said. The bus driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The male was taken in custody and a gun was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

