1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.

May 27—FAIRFIELD TWP. — Law enforcement officials captured the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened inside Walmart on Princeton Road on Thursday night.

Anthony F. Brown is in custody after a SWAT standoff at Fairfield Inn in Middletown that ended with his arrest at 5:15 a.m. today. Brown is a 32-year-old man who investigators allege was wearing dark clothing and a health safety mask when he ran from the store after the shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is accused of shooting two people inside Walmart after he might have been trying to steal cell phones, police said. One person died and another was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.

Brown is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability because he is also under indictment involving a robbery last year, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Brown was free on a $200,000 bond and awaiting trial for an aggravated robbery with a gun committed on Oct. 23, according to court records.

Fairfield Twp. Police Capt. Doug Lanier said an employee had opened the "cage" containing the electronic items for Brown when a shopper intervened. Brown was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store, where another shopper tried to stop him, according to police.

Brown pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that person who attempted to help. Then an employee tried to help and was also struck by a bullet, according to Lanier.

The suspect fled, but officials had a description of the car and license number. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Hensley Avenue and 13th Street in Hamilton. Court records list Brown's address in the 1300 block of Hensley.

Lanier said they found Brown's father in the car, but Brown was gone. The father was questioned for hours by detectives and permitted to go home "at this time."

Detectives are trying to determine how Brown got to Middletown, but at this time there are no charges against anyone for aiding him.

When the investigation led detectives to the Fairfield Inn on Roosevelt Parkway, multiple agencies searched the area and learned Brown may have been in a room a the hotel. During a search of the building, Brown jumped out of a first floor window and attempted to run from the area, dropped a handgun and was taken into custody, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

"I can't even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred," Lanier said in a briefing to the media late Thursday.

"We can all appreciate a Good Samaritan who is wanting to jump in and help, [but] there's so many times when someone is getting hurt," he said. "For property, it's just not worth it. Just not worth it."

As of Friday morning, the victims had not been identified publicly.