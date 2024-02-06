1 in custody following death at Gwinnett County assisted living facility

Gwinnett County police have a person in custody related to a death at an assisted living facility.

Investigators are currently at the facility along Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road for what they said was a domestic-related incident.

Police said they found a woman dead inside one of the rooms and have detained a man that lived with her in that room.

Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: