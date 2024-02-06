1 in custody following death at Gwinnett County assisted living facility
Gwinnett County police have a person in custody related to a death at an assisted living facility.
Investigators are currently at the facility along Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road for what they said was a domestic-related incident.
Police said they found a woman dead inside one of the rooms and have detained a man that lived with her in that room.
