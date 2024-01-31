1 in custody following police chase in Dayton

Jan. 30—One person was taken into custody following a pursuit involving police in Dayton early Tuesday.

Dayton police initiated the chase around 1:15 a.m. after locating a suspect in a felonious assault investigation.

The pursuit lasted approximately 10 minutes and ended near Stanley Avenue and Webster Street.

Officers attempted to end the pursuit safely and used precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuvers, according to Dayton police. The chase ended once the suspect vehicle was disabled.

A male was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

We will update this story once more information is available.