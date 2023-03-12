1 in custody following shooting into Dayton home

A person fired multiple shots into a Dayton home Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hudson Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on reports of gunshots, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7,

Dispatch informed officers responding to the scene that calls referenced “30 shots” fired into the home, according to emergency scanners.

A suspect was in custody following the incident, dispatch said. However, dispatch could not fully confirm that the suspect in custody was the one responsible for the shooting.

There were no reported injuries, dispatch stated. As a result, medics did not respond to the scene.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story with new information as it is released.