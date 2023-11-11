1 in custody following shooting at Providence Marketplace

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police were called out to a Mt. Juliet shopping center Friday evening after a fight reportedly led to a shooting.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 6:04 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 that officers were responding to a report of a shooting at Providence Marketplace. Community members were urged to avoid the area while authorities handled the incident near Target.

Less than 10 minutes later, the department wrote, “The shooting incident in Providence MktPlc is no longer active.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the incident was the result of a fight between two people.

Police said one shooter is in custody, but there is no word on that person’s identity or potential charges.

Authorities are planning to hold a press conference at 7:15 p.m. near the Verizon store to discuss the shooting. You can watch that briefing live on WKRN.com or on News 2’s Facebook page.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Friday evening’s incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

